Fourth Indictment

Subtitle: Weekly newscast from the fictional Radio Network, with parody radio coverage of the radio and its headlines.

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Songs from Husker Du, Founders, Peaches and Herb, Feist, Vicki Lawrence, The Clash, and Gregory Brothers.

Summary: "Turn On The News" is the weekly newscast from the fictional Radio Network, with parody radio coverage of the radio and its headlines. Now with computerized news readers, and fewer meddling reporters, plus aggregated reporting, and automated music. Tune in "Turn On The News" each week for the latest news, radio art, and more from our robot reporters, making sure you hear both sides -- good and evil -- every time you "Turn On The News." It is often a mash-up of the week's news, and sometimes a radio news fantasy with song parodies and covers similar to "Dr. Demento" and comedy skits and more. The show airs at 3 p.m. Thursdays on WGXC, and also most weeks on WGRN, WRWK, KFUG, KACR, KRFP-LP, KMSW, and many other stations. Produced by Tom Roe at Wave Farm and WGXC. For more information go to: https://wavefarm.org/radio/wgxc/schedule/93bbe3

Credits: Clips and excerpts from Robert Costa; The Count; Kermit the Frog; Al Czervik; Donald Drumpf; Rudy Giuliani; Fani Willis; Ari Melber; Harvey Dent; J.L. Cauvin; Nicolle Wallace; Mika Brzezinski; Joe Scarborough; and Chris Hayes.

This week: "Fourth Indictment." This week learn to count with the former president as his indictments mount. Opening theme includes clips from The Conet Project; "Saturday Night Live," "The Simpsons," Paul Harvey; "Citizen Kane;" 1010 WINS; Bill Cosby; and Larys Strong from "House of the Dragon." Thanks for the songs from Husker Du ("Turn On The News"), Founders ("You're Back Jack, You Did It Again"), Peaches and Herb ("Reunited"), Feist ("1,2,3,4"), Vicki Lawrence ("The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia"), The Clash ("Rudie Can't Fail"), and Gregory Brothers ("11,780 Votes"). Clips and excerpts from Robert Costa; The Count; Kermit the Frog; Al Czervik; Donald Drumpf; Rudy Giuliani; Fani Willis; Ari Melber; Harvey Dent; J.L. Cauvin; Nicolle Wallace; Mika Brzezinski; Joe Scarborough; and Chris Hayes. Episode 132.




