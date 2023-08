Julie Drizin, Jason Cady, David Moss

Subtitle: A show where art is not just on the radio, but is the radio.

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Introductions from Philip Grant and Tom Roe, and Wave Farm Radio Art Fellows.

Summary: Welcome to "The Radio Art Hour," a show where art is not just on the radio, but is the radio. "The Radio Art Hour" draws from the Wave Farm Broadcast Radio Art Archive, an online resource that aims to identify, coalesce, and celebrate historical and contemporary international radio artworks made by artists around the world, created specifically for terrestrial AM/FM broadcast, whether it be via commercial, public, community, or independent transmission. Come on a journey with us as radio artists explore broadcast radio space through poetic resuscitations and playful celebrations/subversions of the complex relationship between senders and receivers in this hour of radio about radio as an art form. "The Radio Art Hour" features introductions from Philip Grant and Tom Roe, and from Wave Farm Radio Art Fellows Karen Werner, Andy Stuhl, Jess Speer, and Jos Alejandro Rivera. The Conet Project's recordings of numbers radio stations serve as interstitial sounds. Go to wavefarm.org for more information about "The Radio Art Hour" and Wave Farm's Radio Art Archive.

Credits: This week, two works from the New America Radio archives, and one radio opera. First, Julie Drizin's "After Roe." a blend of documentary and fiction, in which everything is true and false, credible and incredible, real and imagined. The work explores the social and cultural consequences of the criminalizing of abortion in America. It not only looks back at life before Roe vs. Wade legalized abortion, but projects itself forward into an imaginary near future when the U.S. once again denies women the right to legal abortion. Commissioned by New American Radio. Then tune in Jason Cady's "Candy Corn" told in reverse chronology and about a couple coming to terms with a loved one's suicide. Read more about Cady's work at jasoncadymusic.com. Finally, tune in David Moss and his "Conjure" work. It is Moss's second audio piece based on a Italo Calvino text. A dizzying stew of music and narrative" quantum physics, languages, chants, stories, scientists, banquets, distant galaxies, songs, objects, and desire. Co-commissioned by Harvestworks, Inc., the Wexner Center for the Visual Arts., and New American Radio.

Notes: Wave Farm is a non-profit arts organization driven by experimentation with broadcast media and the airwaves. A pioneer of the Transmission Arts genre, Wave Farm programs provide access to transmission technologies and support artists and organizations that engage with media as an art form. Major activities include the Wave Farm Artist Residency Program; Transmission Art Archive; WGXC 90.7-FM: Radio for Open Ears, a creative community radio station based in New Yorks Upper Hudson Valley; a Fiscal Sponsorship program; and the Media Arts Assistance Fund in partnership with NYSCA Electronic Media/Film. EVERGREEN EPISODE 132.