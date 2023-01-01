Notes: This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, Germany, George Galloway, and Cuba.

From JAPAN- The Japanese Prime Minister is meeting with the presidents of the US and South Korea in Washington, discussing Indo-Pacific security and the dumping of Fukushima waste water into the Pacific Ocean. The US soldier who fled into North Korea is seeking asylum. The WTO ruled against Chinese retaliatory tariffs on US imports.



From GERMANY- Russia hosted an international security conference in Moscow, attended by 800 delegates from 76 countries, including the new Chinese Defense Minister, India, and Brazil. Putin led off accusing the West of fueling unrest around the world. Western nations did not attend, and the Western media barely reported the conference.



From GALLOWAY- George speaks with Scott Ritter, former US Marine Intelligence officer and United Nations weapons inspector who warned Congress that there were no WMDs in Iraq. Scott talks about why the colonial past led some African countries trusted the Wagner Group. He also talks about how a negotiated settlement in Ukraine will be portrayed in Western media, and the greed of weapons manufacturers exploiting the US budget.



From CUBA- The Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities in Ecuador blame conservative president Lasso for the increased violence in the country, including the assassination of a Presidential candidate last week. This week another political leader in Ecuador was murdered. Venezuela won a legal battle to recover $1.5 billion that had been confiscated by a Portuguese/American bank. Venezuelan President Maduro again demanded the return of the state oil company CITGO from the US backed opposition.



