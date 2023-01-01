The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
outFarpress Presents
Listen Globally!
Weekly Program
International news and opinion, shortwave, Spanish National Radio, NHK Japan National Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, Radio Deutsche-Welle, Voice of Russia
 Dan Roberts  Contact Contributor
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. NHK Japan, Radio Deutsche-Welle, George Galloway, and Radio Havana Cuba.
This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, Germany, George Galloway, and Cuba.
http://youthspeaksout.net/swr230818.mp3 (29:00)

From JAPAN- The Japanese Prime Minister is meeting with the presidents of the US and South Korea in Washington, discussing Indo-Pacific security and the dumping of Fukushima waste water into the Pacific Ocean. The US soldier who fled into North Korea is seeking asylum. The WTO ruled against Chinese retaliatory tariffs on US imports.

From GERMANY- Russia hosted an international security conference in Moscow, attended by 800 delegates from 76 countries, including the new Chinese Defense Minister, India, and Brazil. Putin led off accusing the West of fueling unrest around the world. Western nations did not attend, and the Western media barely reported the conference.

From GALLOWAY- George speaks with Scott Ritter, former US Marine Intelligence officer and United Nations weapons inspector who warned Congress that there were no WMDs in Iraq. Scott talks about why the colonial past led some African countries trusted the Wagner Group. He also talks about how a negotiated settlement in Ukraine will be portrayed in Western media, and the greed of weapons manufacturers exploiting the US budget.

From CUBA- The Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities in Ecuador blame conservative president Lasso for the increased violence in the country, including the assassination of a Presidential candidate last week. This week another political leader in Ecuador was murdered. Venezuela won a legal battle to recover $1.5 billion that had been confiscated by a Portuguese/American bank. Venezuelan President Maduro again demanded the return of the state oil company CITGO from the US backed opposition.

Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)

Website Page-
< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml
¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

"The capacity to combine commitment with skepticism is essential to democracy."
--Mary Catherine Bateson

Shortwave Report-
www.outfarpress.com
YouthSpeaksOut!-
www.youthspeaksout.net
Dan Roberts

Highest Quality Download Program Podcast
160 KB mono
00:29:00 1 Aug. 18, 2023
Mendocino County, California
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  160Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
Quick Download/ Slow Modem streaming Download Program Podcast
24 KB mono VBR
00:29:00 1 Aug. 18, 2023
Mendocino County, California
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  24Kbps flac
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 