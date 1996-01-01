Sonic Café, some days don’t you wish the real world would stop hassling you? Yeah me too. That’s Matchbox Twenty from 1996. So ahh welcome, this is episode 351 and I’m Scott Clark. This time the Sonic Café gives a big shout out to the Metric system, used worldwide accept in Liberia, Burma and the good old USA. We’ll explore how adopting the metric system might be the instant way to stop global warming. Comedian Robert Mac has the plans and he’s here to layout the details. We’ll also present other metric system bits pulled from the Big Bang Theory, Archer, Pulp Fiction and more, all wrapped in a music mix extracted from the last 49 years including Gerard Way, Matthew Sweet, Ani DiFranco, The Band of Heathens and more. Around the bottom of the hour we’ll warp back to 1971 in the Sonic Café time machine. Listen for Melanie with her one hit wonder Brand New Key. A controversial song many radio stations because the sexual innuendo the lyrics seemed to suggest. Wow how things have changed. So yeah, all that and more as the Sonic Café explores how adopting the Metric system may be the cure form ahh, Global Warming. Here’s the Glass Animals from their 2016 How To Be A Human Being release, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Real World Artist: Matchbox Twenty LP: Yourself Or Someone Like You Yr: 1996 Song 2: Poplar St Artist: Glass Animals LP: How To Be A Human Being Yr: 2016 Song 3: Time-Bomb Artist: All Time Low LP: Dirty Work Yr: 2011 Song 4: The Metric System WiIl Solve Global Warming Artist: Robert Mac LP: Dry Bar Comedy Yr. 2018 Song 5: Celebrate Artist: Metric LP: Pagans in Vegas Yr: 2015 Song 6: Tonight Artist: Koop LP: Waltz for Koop Yr: 2002 Song 7: No Shows Artist: Gerard Way LP: Hesitant Alien Year: 2014 Song 8: Looking At The Sun Artist: Matthew Sweet LP: Girlfriend Yr: 1991 Song 9: Brand New Key Artist: Melanie LP: Gather Me Yr: 1971 Song 10: Fierce Flawless Artist: Ani DiFranco LP: Revelling: Reckoning (Disc 1) Yr: 2001 Song 11: Vietnorm Artist: The Band Of Heathens LP: Stranger Yr: 2020 Song 12: Farewell My Lovely Artist: Café Jacques LP: Round The Back Yr: 1977 Song 13: Thick N' Thin Artist: The Black Crowes LP: Shake Your Money Maker Yr: 1990 Song 14: Hip-No-Tize Artist: Bill Nelson LP: Chameleon Yr: 2003
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)