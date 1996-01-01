The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
The Sonic Cafe
To The Metric System!
Scott Clark
Sonic Café, some days don’t you wish the real world would stop hassling you? Yeah me too. That’s Matchbox Twenty from 1996. So ahh welcome, this is episode 351 and I’m Scott Clark. This time the Sonic Café gives a big shout out to the Metric system, used worldwide accept in Liberia, Burma and the good old USA. We’ll explore how adopting the metric system might be the instant way to stop global warming. Comedian Robert Mac has the plans and he’s here to layout the details. We’ll also present other metric system bits pulled from the Big Bang Theory, Archer, Pulp Fiction and more, all wrapped in a music mix extracted from the last 49 years including Gerard Way, Matthew Sweet, Ani DiFranco, The Band of Heathens and more. Around the bottom of the hour we’ll warp back to 1971 in the Sonic Café time machine. Listen for Melanie with her one hit wonder Brand New Key. A controversial song many radio stations because the sexual innuendo the lyrics seemed to suggest. Wow how things have changed. So yeah, all that and more as the Sonic Café explores how adopting the Metric system may be the cure form ahh, Global Warming. Here’s the Glass Animals from their 2016 How To Be A Human Being release, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Real World
Artist: Matchbox Twenty
LP: Yourself Or Someone Like You
Yr: 1996
Song 2: Poplar St
Artist: Glass Animals
LP: How To Be A Human Being
Yr: 2016
Song 3: Time-Bomb
Artist: All Time Low
LP: Dirty Work
Yr: 2011
Song 4: The Metric System WiIl Solve Global Warming
Artist: Robert Mac
LP: Dry Bar Comedy
Yr. 2018
Song 5: Celebrate
Artist: Metric
LP: Pagans in Vegas
Yr: 2015
Song 6: Tonight
Artist: Koop
LP: Waltz for Koop
Yr: 2002
Song 7: No Shows
Artist: Gerard Way
LP: Hesitant Alien
Year: 2014
Song 8: Looking At The Sun
Artist: Matthew Sweet
LP: Girlfriend
Yr: 1991
Song 9: Brand New Key
Artist: Melanie
LP: Gather Me
Yr: 1971
Song 10: Fierce Flawless
Artist: Ani DiFranco
LP: Revelling: Reckoning (Disc 1)
Yr: 2001
Song 11: Vietnorm
Artist: The Band Of Heathens
LP: Stranger
Yr: 2020
Song 12: Farewell My Lovely
Artist: Café Jacques
LP: Round The Back
Yr: 1977
Song 13: Thick N' Thin
Artist: The Black Crowes
LP: Shake Your Money Maker
Yr: 1990
Song 14: Hip-No-Tize
Artist: Bill Nelson
LP: Chameleon
Yr: 2003
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

00:58:00 1 Aug. 18, 2023
