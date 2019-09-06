This week’s archive radio show acknowledges what we consider to be simultaneously the most ignored and most important aspect of their entire Racism Industrial Complex. Come learn how throughout American history the US Government has helped to steal trillions in both income and assets from racial minorities.
*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on September 6th, 2019
Part 1:
Disclaimer / Station ID 00:00—00:50
TB Intro Music: Focus 00:49—03:56
How the US Government Helped Steal Trillions from Racial Minorities Music: Mission Creep — Tuuletar — Monty Python's Flying Circus — World's End Girlfriend — Juno Reactor — Pigeon Funk 03:56—27:01
Part 2:
Disclaimer 27:01—27:26
Sexism Über Alles is Alles Over at Uber Music: Gert Wilden — Kal 27:24—33:05