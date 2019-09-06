The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Thunderbolt
How the US Government Helped Steal Trillions from Racial Minorities*
Weekly Program
Dana
This week’s archive radio show acknowledges what we consider to be simultaneously the most ignored and most important aspect of their entire Racism Industrial Complex. Come learn how throughout American history the US Government has helped to steal trillions in both income and assets from racial minorities.

Coming from left field, but hitting home plate every time. It’s the Thunderbolt!
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.

This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume

*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on September 6th, 2019

Part 1:

Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00—00:50

TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:49—03:56

How the US Government Helped Steal Trillions from Racial Minorities
Music: Mission Creep — Tuuletar — Monty Python's Flying Circus — World's End Girlfriend — Juno Reactor — Pigeon Funk
03:56—27:01

Part 2:

Disclaimer
27:01—27:26

Sexism Über Alles is Alles Over at Uber
Music: Gert Wilden — Kal
27:24—33:05

Carumba!
by Proctor & Bergman
33:04—34:19

Grassroots Rainbow
Music: Tiyiselani Vomaseve
34:18—39:36

Music Intro
39:36—40:20

Black Dog
by Dread Zeppelin
40:15—45:35

Black Mountain Side
by Dread Zeppelin
45:34—47:35

Heartbreaker (At the End of Lonely Street)
by Dread Zeppelin
47:33—51:21

Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
Music: Jethro Tull
51:21—54:00

‘Bonus 6’ KHUH, FRO & Patreon Only:

Intro
0:03—0:04

I Can't Quit You Baby
by Dread Zeppelin
0:00—6:00

