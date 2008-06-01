The role and responsibility of American Jews to confront the established Jewish organizations concerning the apartheid state of Israel and its military occupation of the Palestinian people (R)

Subtitle:

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Host John Roberts, discussants Dorothy Zellner and Phil Weiss

Summary: This week we critically examine the role and responsibility of American Jews to confront the established Jewish organizations, the Jewish Lobby, and local synagogues concerning the apartheid state of Israel and its military occupation of the Palestinian people. Our Congress and Government officials will not back away from the sickening support they give to Israel until enough of us challenge the choke hold that the Jewish establishment, like AIPAC, and other political PACs have on Congress because of the enormous amount of money they pay into the electoral process.



To guide us through this conversation we hear from Dorothy Zellner, a civil rights movement icon, and Phil Weiss, co-founder of the news service Mondoweiss. They both grew in up in Jewish families, and have become leaders in the movement to confront the Jewish establishment and the Zionist movement concerning the occupation of Palestine and the continuing, illegal theft of Palestinian land. (Replay from 3-26-2023)

