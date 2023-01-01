Notes: [right click to download]

#1 - Complete 3hr 17min show - [right click to download]

Full interviews with...

#2 - Natalie Minnis Mountaineering Deliberate Maui Wildfires, Scottish Human Rights, James Skea: Blackrock's Unelected UK Govt & IPCC Climate Chief - 00:36:00

#3 - Nick Corbishley CBDCs update China India Nigeria Ukraine and El Pays against Ukraine War 00:55:00

#4 - Stuart Wakefield - Imber A Tale of Two Villages on Salisbury Plain 00:40:00

#5 - Tucker-Carslon-news-Ep16-RFK-Jr-explains-ukraine-bio-labs-and-who-killed JFK 01:20:00

#6 - David Icke discusses theories and politics with Eamonn Holmes - 00:35:00