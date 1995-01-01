The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
This week we've got songs about working for little compensation from Louis Jordan, The Swift Jewel Cowboys, John Brim and Desmond Dekker. We've got some early recordings from future stars Sylvia Vanderpool (of Mickey & Sylvia) and David Ruffin, blues from Lightnin' Hopkins (pictured) and Nashville country from Patsy Cline. With no fewer than three records with washboards, this show can't be beat, Howlin' Wolf says so.
Artist - Title Year
Louis Jordan - Every Man To His Own Profession 1949
The Swift Jewel Cowboys - Coney Island Washboard 1936
Lightnin' Hopkins - Big Mama Jump 1947
Mac Curtis - Missy Ann 1957
The Dixie Nightengales - I'll Go 1963
The Maddox Bros and Rose - I'll Be No Stranger There (original) 1946
Sylvia Vanderpool and Hot Lips Page - Chocolate Candy Blues 1950
John Brim And His Stompers - Tough Times 1954
Desmond Dekker - Israelites 1968
Geno Delafose - C'est pas la peine brailler (There's No Need To Cry) 1995
Johnny Horton - Shadows On The Old Bayou 1951
The Royals - Moon Rise 1952
Big Bill Broonzy; Washboard Sam - All By Myself 1953
Wynona Carr - Act Right 1955
The Five Trumpets - Sign Of The Judgement
The Georgia Washboard Stompers - Who Broke The Lock Off The Hen House Door 1934
Patsy Cline - Love, Love, Love Me Honey Do 1959
Jackie Wilson - You Better Know It 1959
Howlin' Wolf - You Can't Be Beat 1956
Buddy Johnson - Kool Kitty 1956

00:58:00 1 Aug. 20, 2023
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
