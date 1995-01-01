This week we've got songs about working for little compensation from Louis Jordan, The Swift Jewel Cowboys, John Brim and Desmond Dekker. We've got some early recordings from future stars Sylvia Vanderpool (of Mickey & Sylvia) and David Ruffin, blues from Lightnin' Hopkins (pictured) and Nashville country from Patsy Cline. With no fewer than three records with washboards, this show can't be beat, Howlin' Wolf says so.
Artist - Title Year Louis Jordan - Every Man To His Own Profession 1949 The Swift Jewel Cowboys - Coney Island Washboard 1936 Lightnin' Hopkins - Big Mama Jump 1947 Mac Curtis - Missy Ann 1957 The Dixie Nightengales - I'll Go 1963 The Maddox Bros and Rose - I'll Be No Stranger There (original) 1946 Sylvia Vanderpool and Hot Lips Page - Chocolate Candy Blues 1950 John Brim And His Stompers - Tough Times 1954 Desmond Dekker - Israelites 1968 Geno Delafose - C'est pas la peine brailler (There's No Need To Cry) 1995 Johnny Horton - Shadows On The Old Bayou 1951 The Royals - Moon Rise 1952 Big Bill Broonzy; Washboard Sam - All By Myself 1953 Wynona Carr - Act Right 1955 The Five Trumpets - Sign Of The Judgement The Georgia Washboard Stompers - Who Broke The Lock Off The Hen House Door 1934 Patsy Cline - Love, Love, Love Me Honey Do 1959 Jackie Wilson - You Better Know It 1959 Howlin' Wolf - You Can't Be Beat 1956 Buddy Johnson - Kool Kitty 1956