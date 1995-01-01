Notes: Artist - Title Year

Louis Jordan - Every Man To His Own Profession 1949

The Swift Jewel Cowboys - Coney Island Washboard 1936

Lightnin' Hopkins - Big Mama Jump 1947

Mac Curtis - Missy Ann 1957

The Dixie Nightengales - I'll Go 1963

The Maddox Bros and Rose - I'll Be No Stranger There (original) 1946

Sylvia Vanderpool and Hot Lips Page - Chocolate Candy Blues 1950

John Brim And His Stompers - Tough Times 1954

Desmond Dekker - Israelites 1968

Geno Delafose - C'est pas la peine brailler (There's No Need To Cry) 1995

Johnny Horton - Shadows On The Old Bayou 1951

The Royals - Moon Rise 1952

Big Bill Broonzy; Washboard Sam - All By Myself 1953

Wynona Carr - Act Right 1955

The Five Trumpets - Sign Of The Judgement

The Georgia Washboard Stompers - Who Broke The Lock Off The Hen House Door 1934

Patsy Cline - Love, Love, Love Me Honey Do 1959

Jackie Wilson - You Better Know It 1959

Howlin' Wolf - You Can't Be Beat 1956

Buddy Johnson - Kool Kitty 1956