Program Information
Class War Battlefield Podcast
Commentary
Vphiamer Adis Ogaarwa (Host)
 Mahoka Mwako Asili Temple  Contact Contributor
Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2023.16.00
Published on August 20th, 2023
Education is the Predictor of the Future to a Country
With Clips from John Taylor Gatto and The Dollop
There was a saying amongst slave-keepers, I’ll paraphrase it here; “If you teach someone to read (think) they’ll expect freedom, if you limit that capacity then they’ll expect whatever you suit them to expect”. As a society, education is becoming a tool used to control people’s capacity to think beyond a certain point where their actions can be predictable. This episode is dedicated to the reality created by such a system. Obviously I speak about many connected topics, but the central theme is the future we are creating by treating education so passively.
Music Used in the opening, Curtis Mayfield’s Think, Brandy’s The Definition and Marvin Gaye’s Inner City Blues
If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact me at vphiamer.adis.ogaarwa@outlook.com
Follow me on Facebook @ClassWarBattlefieldPodcast, on Twitter @VphiamerAdisOgaarwa

