The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Back in the USSR
Speech
Siegfried Barazov and Michael Parenti
 Back in the USSR  Contact Contributor
In light of the current tensions in West Africa surrounding the situation in Niger, I would like to broadcast this talk by Dr Michael Parenti from 1999 in which he outlines the horrific destruction of the nation of Yugoslavia at the hands of Western Imperialism. Given that the U.S. and France are moving to plunge West Africa into war in 2023, we must ensure that the past does not repeat itself. Hands off Niger!
Back in the USSR blog:
https://proletarianguardbackintheussr.blogspot.com/2023/08/michael-parenti-us-war-on-yugoslavia.html

Download Program Podcast
01:23:00 1 Aug. 21, 2023
CFRU 93.3 FM
  View Script
    
 01:23:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 