In light of the current tensions in West Africa surrounding the situation in Niger, I would like to broadcast this talk by Dr Michael Parenti from 1999 in which he outlines the horrific destruction of the nation of Yugoslavia at the hands of Western Imperialism. Given that the U.S. and France are moving to plunge West Africa into war in 2023, we must ensure that the past does not repeat itself. Hands off Niger!
Back in the USSR blog: https://proletarianguardbackintheussr.blogspot.com/2023/08/michael-parenti-us-war-on-yugoslavia.html