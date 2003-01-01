The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Motherland Influence
Action/Event
DJ Daudi
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
African, Latin & Caribbean music
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa

2) Omniversal Earkestra (Germany/Mali)
Kulukutu (feat. Sory Bamba & Issa Bamba)
Le Mali 70
Trikont – 2020

3) Super Biton de Ségou (Mali)
Bua Baro
Afro Jazz du Mali : Bolibana Collection
Bolibana - 1986

4) Super Biton de Ségou (Mali)
Bwabaro
Afro Jazz Folk Collection Vol. 1
Mieruba – 2021

5) Orchestre Volta-Jazz (Bukina Faso)
Were Were Magna
Air Volta
Disques Número Groupe - 2022

6) Coulibaly Tidiane (Burkina Faso)
Sie Koumgolo
Bambara Mystic Soul (Ther Raw Sound of Burkina Faso 1974-1979)
Analog Africa - 2011

7) Honoré Avolonto * L’Orchestre Poly-Rythmo (Benin)
Tin Lin Non
Legends of Benin
Analog Africa – 2009

8) Alé Kumá (Colombia)
El Moro
Cantaoras
Alé Kumá - 2021

9) Kalinda Ka (Guadeloupe)
Yo
L’Esprit Ka: New Directions in Gwoka Music from Guadeloupe 1981-2010
Time Capsule - 2021

10) Bobi Céspedes (Cuba)
Obatala
Rezos
Six Degrees Travel Series - 2002

11) Nairobi City Ensemble (Kenya)
Adhiambo Lady
Kalapapla
Ketebul Music – 2003

12) Linet Aluoch (Kenya)
Melxcan
Baba Zero
Equator Heritage Sounds - 2003

13) Kokombo Stars (Central African Republic)
Mama Kulutu
Mambo Rock
Editions Zigida - 1985

14) Sultan Zembellat (Central African Republic)
Yakalagnan
Julie / Vini Danse
Aswe Records - 1987

15) Peter Effiom & his Rabalac Messengers (Nigeria)
Mbre Ewangsi
Peter Effiom & his Rabalac Messengers
Chibix Agencies – 1982

16) Okwy Osadebe and Highlife Soundmakers International (Nigeria)
Odirachukwu Mma
Igbo Amaka
Palenque Records – 2023

17) Collins Oke Elaiho & his Odoligie Nobles Dance Band (Nigeria)
Iboro-Lolo
Sere Nuwa
Phonogram Ltd. – 1976

18) Muyei Power (Sierra Leone)
Yamba Sowe
Sierra Leone in 1970s USA
Soundway Records Ltd. – 2014

19) Alex Konadu’s Int. Band of Ghana (Ghana)
Good One There
Alex Konadu’s Int. Band of Ghana led by Alex Konadu
alias One Man Thousand “1000” Tafo James Brown
Grace Otieng Mensa – ?

