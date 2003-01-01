The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Program Information
The Motherland Influence: August 20, 2023
Series:
The Motherland Influence
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Action/Event
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
DJ Daudi
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Summary:
African, Latin & Caribbean music
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa
2) Omniversal Earkestra (Germany/Mali)
Kulukutu (feat. Sory Bamba & Issa Bamba)
Le Mali 70
Trikont – 2020
3) Super Biton de Ségou (Mali)
Bua Baro
Afro Jazz du Mali : Bolibana Collection
Bolibana - 1986
4) Super Biton de Ségou (Mali)
Bwabaro
Afro Jazz Folk Collection Vol. 1
Mieruba – 2021
5) Orchestre Volta-Jazz (Bukina Faso)
Were Were Magna
Air Volta
Disques Número Groupe - 2022
6) Coulibaly Tidiane (Burkina Faso)
Sie Koumgolo
Bambara Mystic Soul (Ther Raw Sound of Burkina Faso 1974-1979)
Analog Africa - 2011
7) Honoré Avolonto * L’Orchestre Poly-Rythmo (Benin)
Tin Lin Non
Legends of Benin
Analog Africa – 2009
8) Alé Kumá (Colombia)
El Moro
Cantaoras
Alé Kumá - 2021
9) Kalinda Ka (Guadeloupe)
Yo
L’Esprit Ka: New Directions in Gwoka Music from Guadeloupe 1981-2010
Time Capsule - 2021
10) Bobi Céspedes (Cuba)
Obatala
Rezos
Six Degrees Travel Series - 2002
11) Nairobi City Ensemble (Kenya)
Adhiambo Lady
Kalapapla
Ketebul Music – 2003
12) Linet Aluoch (Kenya)
Melxcan
Baba Zero
Equator Heritage Sounds - 2003
13) Kokombo Stars (Central African Republic)
Mama Kulutu
Mambo Rock
Editions Zigida - 1985
14) Sultan Zembellat (Central African Republic)
Yakalagnan
Julie / Vini Danse
Aswe Records - 1987
15) Peter Effiom & his Rabalac Messengers (Nigeria)
Mbre Ewangsi
Peter Effiom & his Rabalac Messengers
Chibix Agencies – 1982
16) Okwy Osadebe and Highlife Soundmakers International (Nigeria)
Odirachukwu Mma
Igbo Amaka
Palenque Records – 2023
17) Collins Oke Elaiho & his Odoligie Nobles Dance Band (Nigeria)
Iboro-Lolo
Sere Nuwa
Phonogram Ltd. – 1976
18) Muyei Power (Sierra Leone)
Yamba Sowe
Sierra Leone in 1970s USA
Soundway Records Ltd. – 2014
19) Alex Konadu’s Int. Band of Ghana (Ghana)
Good One There
Alex Konadu’s Int. Band of Ghana led by Alex Konadu
alias One Man Thousand “1000” Tafo James Brown
Grace Otieng Mensa – ?
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:58:27
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
Aug. 21, 2023
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:58:27
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
None
