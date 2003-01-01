Notes: 1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)

Hello Hello (program theme song)

Hello Hello

Stern’s Africa



2) Omniversal Earkestra (Germany/Mali)

Kulukutu (feat. Sory Bamba & Issa Bamba)

Le Mali 70

Trikont – 2020



3) Super Biton de Ségou (Mali)

Bua Baro

Afro Jazz du Mali : Bolibana Collection

Bolibana - 1986



4) Super Biton de Ségou (Mali)

Bwabaro

Afro Jazz Folk Collection Vol. 1

Mieruba – 2021



5) Orchestre Volta-Jazz (Bukina Faso)

Were Were Magna

Air Volta

Disques Número Groupe - 2022



6) Coulibaly Tidiane (Burkina Faso)

Sie Koumgolo

Bambara Mystic Soul (Ther Raw Sound of Burkina Faso 1974-1979)

Analog Africa - 2011



7) Honoré Avolonto * L’Orchestre Poly-Rythmo (Benin)

Tin Lin Non

Legends of Benin

Analog Africa – 2009



8) Alé Kumá (Colombia)

El Moro

Cantaoras

Alé Kumá - 2021



9) Kalinda Ka (Guadeloupe)

Yo

L’Esprit Ka: New Directions in Gwoka Music from Guadeloupe 1981-2010

Time Capsule - 2021



10) Bobi Céspedes (Cuba)

Obatala

Rezos

Six Degrees Travel Series - 2002



11) Nairobi City Ensemble (Kenya)

Adhiambo Lady

Kalapapla

Ketebul Music – 2003



12) Linet Aluoch (Kenya)

Melxcan

Baba Zero

Equator Heritage Sounds - 2003



13) Kokombo Stars (Central African Republic)

Mama Kulutu

Mambo Rock

Editions Zigida - 1985



14) Sultan Zembellat (Central African Republic)

Yakalagnan

Julie / Vini Danse

Aswe Records - 1987



15) Peter Effiom & his Rabalac Messengers (Nigeria)

Mbre Ewangsi

Peter Effiom & his Rabalac Messengers

Chibix Agencies – 1982



16) Okwy Osadebe and Highlife Soundmakers International (Nigeria)

Odirachukwu Mma

Igbo Amaka

Palenque Records – 2023



17) Collins Oke Elaiho & his Odoligie Nobles Dance Band (Nigeria)

Iboro-Lolo

Sere Nuwa

Phonogram Ltd. – 1976



18) Muyei Power (Sierra Leone)

Yamba Sowe

Sierra Leone in 1970s USA

Soundway Records Ltd. – 2014



19) Alex Konadu’s Int. Band of Ghana (Ghana)

Good One There

Alex Konadu’s Int. Band of Ghana led by Alex Konadu

alias One Man Thousand “1000” Tafo James Brown

Grace Otieng Mensa – ?