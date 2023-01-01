Happy Birthday to Us

Subtitle: The Children's Hour is Kids Public Radio

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Astronaut Christina Koch while aboard the ISS, Raffi, Dr. Jerry Dragoo, Rhythm Stone, The Children's Hour Radio Players, Kids Crew, Katie Stone

Contributor: Katie Stone Contact Contributor

Summary: This week on The Childrens Hour, were celebrating our birthday in a show highlighting some special moments on our show in the five years since we were born as a nonprofit production company. Well hear from the international space stations Christina Koke when she spoke with our Kids Crew in front of over 600 students.



Beloved children's musician Raffi comforted us all during the pandemic with his soothing voice and kindness.



Hear a clip from the world expert in skunks, a kid poet who writes about self-love, and our Childrens Hour Radio Players from our musical ICKY.



All of this is mixed with some of our favorite tunes. Get ready to sing and dance along with us for The Childrens Hour radio birthday party!



This episode was produced by Katie Stone, with help over the years from Marci Krivonen, Christina Stella, and the cast and production team of ICKY. Recorded at the University of New Mexico, Outpost Performance Space, in a field during Covid lockdown, and at the Sunspot Solar Studio, all in Albuquerque New Mexico.



Credits: Katie Stone, Executive Producer

Marci Krivonen, Producer

Christina Stella, Producer



Notes: Breaks can be added at exactly 20:00 and 40:00. To obtain segmented versions of our program, please contact Katie@childrenshour.org



The Children's Hour is a weekly, educational and entertaining public radio program for kids and families. Using excellent music, expert guests, talented kids and a format that is a proven success in growing and keeping listeners of all ages engaged.



The Children's Hour includes kids in all aspects of the production. We're dedicated to filling educational gaps, by focusing on civics, STEM, culture, and performance, using interviews with scientists, astronauts, civil servants, cultural educators, performers and others, and weaving shows together with a wide variety of musical genres.



Kids on our crew and in our community contribute content, design programming, and cohost our shows, live in public venues, and in studio.



We are happy to make station tags. Just reach out to us at info@childrenshour.org



Learn more about us, get photos from our shows, links on our themes, and more at http://ChildrensHour.org





