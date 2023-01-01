The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Sips, Suds, & Smokes
Regular vs. spike brands
SUDS Episode – It’s time to close out the summer with one more episode from the Summer of Questionable Decisions. Ours started when Dave asked us to be part of the cast for this episode. The alternate title to this episode is “Why?” If they had invited us to the product development meeting, we would just be saying the same thing – “This is a really bad idea.” Download if you dare this tale of original and spiked beverages. It’s a good thing Rev. Mark was on hand to pray over us and offer last rites to some of these products.
Credits:
TITLE: Maxwell Swing
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx

TITLE: Flapperjack
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx

TITLE: Back Roads
PERFORMED BY: Woods & Whitehead
COMPOSED BY: Terry Whitehead
PUBLISHED BY: Terry Whitehead
COURTESY OF: Terry Whitehead
Post production services : Pro Podcast Solutions
Who is here for the Booger Sugar?
@Bojangles @sunnydelight @sonicdrivein @Simply_Beverage @MonsterEnergy @AMBrewery @Simply_Spiked @thebeastunleashed
Co hosts : Good ol Boy Dave, Rev Mark, Good ol Boy Mike, Good ol Boy Barger, and Good ol Gal Julieanna
SUDS Episode – It’s time to close out the summer with one more episode from the Summer of Questionable Decisions. Ours started when Dave asked us to be part of the cast for this episode. The alternate title to this episode is “Why?” If they had invited us to the product development meeting, we would just be saying the same thing – “This is a really bad idea.” Download if you dare this tale of original and spiked beverages. It’s a good thing Rev. Mark was on hand to pray over us and offer last rites to some of these products. We taste and rate the following alcohol enhanced products from 1-5:
We blind tasted the original and spiked beverages in no particular order and did no pre-tasting. The ratings we give will be for the spiked versions
7:16 Bojangles Sweet Tea and Hard Sweet Tea – 5% ABV Appalachian Mountain Brewery Boone, NC SUDS-1
15:43 Sunny D Tangy Orange Citrus flavored Punch and Vodka Seltzer – 4.5% ABV. American Vintage Beverage Company Chicago, IL SUDS-1
21:00 Sonic Cherry Limeade and Cherry Limeade Hard Seltzer – 5% ABV COOP Ale Works Oklahoma City, OK SUDS-1
36:08 Simply Lemonade and Simply Spiked Lemonade – 5% ABV. Simply Spiked Brewery Milwakee, WI SUDS-2
44:22 Monster Original Green Energy Drink and Mean Green Beast Unleashed Hard Seltzer – 6% ABV Monster Brewing Regional Brewery US SUDS-1
Turnt™ is now trademarked by One Tan Hand Productions and part of the vast collection of terms used in Arkansas.

Yes, the Head Smashed In Jump is a real thing
https://whc.unesco.org/en/list/158/

Episode 530 Download Program Podcast
Radio MP3 with Music Beds
00:52:29 1 Aug. 21, 2023
Nashville,TN
  View Script
    
 00:52:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
