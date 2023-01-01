SUDS Episode – It’s time to close out the summer with one more episode from the Summer of Questionable Decisions. Ours started when Dave asked us to be part of the cast for this episode. The alternate title to this episode is “Why?” If they had invited us to the product development meeting, we would just be saying the same thing – “This is a really bad idea.” Download if you dare this tale of original and spiked beverages. It’s a good thing Rev. Mark was on hand to pray over us and offer last rites to some of these products.
Credits: TITLE: Maxwell Swing PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI) PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI) COURTESY OF: AudioSparx
TITLE: Flapperjack PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI) PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI) COURTESY OF: AudioSparx
TITLE: Back Roads PERFORMED BY: Woods & Whitehead COMPOSED BY: Terry Whitehead PUBLISHED BY: Terry Whitehead COURTESY OF: Terry Whitehead Post production services : Pro Podcast Solutions Advertising sales: Contact us directly Content hosting services: Earshot, Radio4All, PodBean, aCast
Who is here for the Booger Sugar? @Bojangles @sunnydelight @sonicdrivein @Simply_Beverage @MonsterEnergy @AMBrewery @Simply_Spiked @thebeastunleashed Co hosts : Good ol Boy Dave, Rev Mark, Good ol Boy Mike, Good ol Boy Barger, and Good ol Gal Julieanna SUDS Episode – It’s time to close out the summer with one more episode from the Summer of Questionable Decisions. Ours started when Dave asked us to be part of the cast for this episode. The alternate title to this episode is “Why?” If they had invited us to the product development meeting, we would just be saying the same thing – “This is a really bad idea.” Download if you dare this tale of original and spiked beverages. It’s a good thing Rev. Mark was on hand to pray over us and offer last rites to some of these products. We taste and rate the following alcohol enhanced products from 1-5: We blind tasted the original and spiked beverages in no particular order and did no pre-tasting. The ratings we give will be for the spiked versions 7:16 Bojangles Sweet Tea and Hard Sweet Tea – 5% ABV Appalachian Mountain Brewery Boone, NC SUDS-1 15:43 Sunny D Tangy Orange Citrus flavored Punch and Vodka Seltzer – 4.5% ABV. American Vintage Beverage Company Chicago, IL SUDS-1 21:00 Sonic Cherry Limeade and Cherry Limeade Hard Seltzer – 5% ABV COOP Ale Works Oklahoma City, OK SUDS-1 36:08 Simply Lemonade and Simply Spiked Lemonade – 5% ABV. Simply Spiked Brewery Milwakee, WI SUDS-2 44:22 Monster Original Green Energy Drink and Mean Green Beast Unleashed Hard Seltzer – 6% ABV Monster Brewing Regional Brewery US SUDS-1 Turnt™ is now trademarked by One Tan Hand Productions and part of the vast collection of terms used in Arkansas.
Yes, the Head Smashed In Jump is a real thing https://whc.unesco.org/en/list/158/
info@sipssudsandsmokes.com X- @sipssudssmokes IG/FB - @sipssudsandsmokes Sips, Suds, & Smokes® is produced by One Tan Hand Productions using the power of beer, whiskey, and golf. Available on Apple & Google Podcasts, Spotify, Podbean, and nearly anywhere you can find a podcast. Check out Good ol Boy Dave on 60 Second Reviews https://www.instagram.com/goodoleboydave/
Enjoying that cool new Outro Music, it’s from Woods & Whitehead – Back Roads Download your copy here: https://amzn.to/2Xblorc The easiest way to find this award winning podcast on your phone is ask Alexa, Siri or Google, “Play Podcast , Sips, Suds, & Smokes”