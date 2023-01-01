Notes: Who is here for the Booger Sugar?

Co hosts : Good ol Boy Dave, Rev Mark, Good ol Boy Mike, Good ol Boy Barger, and Good ol Gal Julieanna

SUDS Episode – It’s time to close out the summer with one more episode from the Summer of Questionable Decisions. Ours started when Dave asked us to be part of the cast for this episode. The alternate title to this episode is “Why?” If they had invited us to the product development meeting, we would just be saying the same thing – “This is a really bad idea.” Download if you dare this tale of original and spiked beverages. It’s a good thing Rev. Mark was on hand to pray over us and offer last rites to some of these products. We taste and rate the following alcohol enhanced products from 1-5:

We blind tasted the original and spiked beverages in no particular order and did no pre-tasting. The ratings we give will be for the spiked versions

7:16 Bojangles Sweet Tea and Hard Sweet Tea – 5% ABV Appalachian Mountain Brewery Boone, NC SUDS-1

15:43 Sunny D Tangy Orange Citrus flavored Punch and Vodka Seltzer – 4.5% ABV. American Vintage Beverage Company Chicago, IL SUDS-1

21:00 Sonic Cherry Limeade and Cherry Limeade Hard Seltzer – 5% ABV COOP Ale Works Oklahoma City, OK SUDS-1

36:08 Simply Lemonade and Simply Spiked Lemonade – 5% ABV. Simply Spiked Brewery Milwakee, WI SUDS-2

44:22 Monster Original Green Energy Drink and Mean Green Beast Unleashed Hard Seltzer – 6% ABV Monster Brewing Regional Brewery US SUDS-1

Turnt™ is now trademarked by One Tan Hand Productions and part of the vast collection of terms used in Arkansas.



Yes, the Head Smashed In Jump is a real thing

https://whc.unesco.org/en/list/158/



Enjoying that cool new Outro Music, it’s from Woods & Whitehead – Back Roads

