Summary: Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, this week we welcome back after 6 long years, from Haida Gwaii, British Columbia, Carsen Gray. Singer, songwriter, her new album is out this week and we get to help with the release, entitled “Misadventures," a nice acoustic pop mix. Tune in and hear her new tunes, read all about her on our webpage at https://www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/carsen-gray



Enjoy music from Carsen Gray, Shylah Ray Sunshine, Hataalii, Qacung, Irv Lyons Jr, Graeme Jonez, MATCITIM, Joyslam, Samantha Crain, Robert Mirabal, QVLN, The Halluci Nation, Jurassic 5, 2 Minute Break, Pretendians Band, Paul Star, Xit, The Northstars, Juan Luis Guerra, Aterciopelados, Whilk & Misky, Nortec: Bostich + Fussible, G Precious, Fedarro, Migize Nodin, Regan Tucker, Logan Staats, Julian Taylor and Darren Geffre.





