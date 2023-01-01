The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Indigenous in Music with Larry K
Enjoy 2 hours of Indigenous tunes from our Indigenous Musicians of the Western Hemisphere
 Larry K
Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, this week we welcome back after 6 long years, from Haida Gwaii, British Columbia, Carsen Gray. Singer, songwriter, her new album is out this week and we get to help with the release, entitled “Misadventures," a nice acoustic pop mix. Tune in and hear her new tunes, read all about her on our webpage at https://www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/carsen-gray

Enjoy music from Carsen Gray, Shylah Ray Sunshine, Hataalii, Qacung, Irv Lyons Jr, Graeme Jonez, MATCITIM, Joyslam, Samantha Crain, Robert Mirabal, QVLN, The Halluci Nation, Jurassic 5, 2 Minute Break, Pretendians Band, Paul Star, Xit, The Northstars, Juan Luis Guerra, Aterciopelados, Whilk & Misky, Nortec: Bostich + Fussible, G Precious, Fedarro, Migize Nodin, Regan Tucker, Logan Staats, Julian Taylor and Darren Geffre.


Stop over and visit our website www.IndigenousinMusic.com and take a look around and visit Two Buffalo Virtual Gallery and our SAY Magazine Library featuring our guests.

Aug. 21, 2023
