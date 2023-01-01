March on Washington dreams continue; recalling Barack Obama’s early support for queer rights; chess regulators move against trans women, a celebrity trans influencer wins Mexico’s “Big Brother”, vandals attack Berlin’s queer Holocaust monument, Florida families flee the “Don’t Say Gay” state, queer students lose their bias suit against a Baptist-run university, and a “religious liberty training” judge gets called on the carpet. Those stories and more this week when you choose "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.
Hosted this week by Greg Gordon and produced with Lucia Chappelle. NewsWrap reported this week by Melanie Keller & David Hunt and produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: Lucia Chappelle. Additional material: Greg Louganis; Barney Frank. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Styx; Barbra Streisand; The Morehouse College Glee Club, Sweet Honey in the Rock.
