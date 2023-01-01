The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Music
The Haberdasher
 The Man in the Gray Flannel suit Show  Contact Contributor
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,

Back in the studio after a fun vacation in the Maritime Provinces (some of them) of Canada. In preparation for that trip I created an 11-hour Canadian artist playlist to keep us rolling. Tonight we’ll hear the best tracks from that list plus some songs we discovered along the way. Keep it tuned here and enjoy!

The Haberdasher

Robbie Robertson Somewhere Down the Crazy River Robbie Robertson Geffen
The Small Glories Oh My Love Assiniboine & the Red The Small Glories
Sam Roberts Brother Down We Were Born In a Flame Universal Music Canada
Daniel Romano All the Reaching Trims Finally Free New West Records
The Wailin' Jennys Wildflowers Fifteen Red House Records
The Dandy Warhols The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald - EP The Dandy Warhols
Joel Plaskett Through & Through & Through Three to One Blue Grace Music/New Scotland Records
Feist 1234 The Reminder Arts & Crafts
Martha And The Muffins Echo Beach Echo Beach (40 Year Anniversary) Echo Beach
Tops Petals Sugar at the Gate Arbutus Records
Plastikman Spastik Recycled Plastik Plus 8 Records
Alvvays Archie, Marry Me Alvvays Polyvinyl Records
Arcade Fire Everything Now Everything Now Columbia
Tegan and Sara Closer Heartthrob Vapor/Warner Records
Badge Époque Ensemble You Can Build a Palace, or You Can Please People Badge Époque Ensemble Telephone Explosion Records
Brenda Stubbert, Brian Doyle, and Richard Wood Ceilidh Trail School The Heart of Cape Breton Smithsonian Folkways
Joe MacMaster Christie's Quickstep Joe MacMaster self
Alan Doyle Heave Away Covers From Away Craft Recordings
Mychael Danna Courage (Sam Dent Band Version) The Sweet Hereafter Virgin Records
Sloan The Rest of My Life Action Pact murderecords
Japandroids The House That Heaven Built Celebration Rock Polyvinyl Records
The Tragically Hip Courage (For Hugh MacLennan) Fully Completely (Deluxe Version) Universal Music Canada
Snow Informer 12 Inches of Snow EastWest
Elisapie Uummati Attanarsimat (Heart of Glass) Inuktitut Yotanka Records
Bruce Cockburn Mama Just Wants to Barrelhouse All Night Long Waiting for a Miracle True North Records

02:00:00 1 Aug. 21, 2023
WRIR Studios - Richmond, VA
