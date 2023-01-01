The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,
Back in the studio after a fun vacation in the Maritime Provinces (some of them) of Canada. In preparation for that trip I created an 11-hour Canadian artist playlist to keep us rolling. Tonight we’ll hear the best tracks from that list plus some songs we discovered along the way. Keep it tuned here and enjoy!
The Haberdasher
Robbie Robertson Somewhere Down the Crazy River Robbie Robertson Geffen The Small Glories Oh My Love Assiniboine & the Red The Small Glories Sam Roberts Brother Down We Were Born In a Flame Universal Music Canada Daniel Romano All the Reaching Trims Finally Free New West Records The Wailin' Jennys Wildflowers Fifteen Red House Records The Dandy Warhols The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald - EP The Dandy Warhols Joel Plaskett Through & Through & Through Three to One Blue Grace Music/New Scotland Records Feist 1234 The Reminder Arts & Crafts Martha And The Muffins Echo Beach Echo Beach (40 Year Anniversary) Echo Beach Tops Petals Sugar at the Gate Arbutus Records Plastikman Spastik Recycled Plastik Plus 8 Records Alvvays Archie, Marry Me Alvvays Polyvinyl Records Arcade Fire Everything Now Everything Now Columbia Tegan and Sara Closer Heartthrob Vapor/Warner Records Badge Époque Ensemble You Can Build a Palace, or You Can Please People Badge Époque Ensemble Telephone Explosion Records Brenda Stubbert, Brian Doyle, and Richard Wood Ceilidh Trail School The Heart of Cape Breton Smithsonian Folkways Joe MacMaster Christie's Quickstep Joe MacMaster self Alan Doyle Heave Away Covers From Away Craft Recordings Mychael Danna Courage (Sam Dent Band Version) The Sweet Hereafter Virgin Records Sloan The Rest of My Life Action Pact murderecords Japandroids The House That Heaven Built Celebration Rock Polyvinyl Records The Tragically Hip Courage (For Hugh MacLennan) Fully Completely (Deluxe Version) Universal Music Canada Snow Informer 12 Inches of Snow EastWest Elisapie Uummati Attanarsimat (Heart of Glass) Inuktitut Yotanka Records Bruce Cockburn Mama Just Wants to Barrelhouse All Night Long Waiting for a Miracle True North Records