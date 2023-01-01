Notes: Hey Listeners,



Back in the studio after a fun vacation in the Maritime Provinces (some of them) of Canada. In preparation for that trip I created an 11-hour Canadian artist playlist to keep us rolling. Tonight we’ll hear the best tracks from that list plus some songs we discovered along the way. Keep it tuned here and enjoy!



The Haberdasher



Robbie Robertson Somewhere Down the Crazy River Robbie Robertson Geffen

The Small Glories Oh My Love Assiniboine & the Red The Small Glories

Sam Roberts Brother Down We Were Born In a Flame Universal Music Canada

Daniel Romano All the Reaching Trims Finally Free New West Records

The Wailin' Jennys Wildflowers Fifteen Red House Records

The Dandy Warhols The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald - EP The Dandy Warhols

Joel Plaskett Through & Through & Through Three to One Blue Grace Music/New Scotland Records

Feist 1234 The Reminder Arts & Crafts

Martha And The Muffins Echo Beach Echo Beach (40 Year Anniversary) Echo Beach

Tops Petals Sugar at the Gate Arbutus Records

Plastikman Spastik Recycled Plastik Plus 8 Records

Alvvays Archie, Marry Me Alvvays Polyvinyl Records

Arcade Fire Everything Now Everything Now Columbia

Tegan and Sara Closer Heartthrob Vapor/Warner Records

Badge Époque Ensemble You Can Build a Palace, or You Can Please People Badge Époque Ensemble Telephone Explosion Records

Brenda Stubbert, Brian Doyle, and Richard Wood Ceilidh Trail School The Heart of Cape Breton Smithsonian Folkways

Joe MacMaster Christie's Quickstep Joe MacMaster self

Alan Doyle Heave Away Covers From Away Craft Recordings

Mychael Danna Courage (Sam Dent Band Version) The Sweet Hereafter Virgin Records

Sloan The Rest of My Life Action Pact murderecords

Japandroids The House That Heaven Built Celebration Rock Polyvinyl Records

The Tragically Hip Courage (For Hugh MacLennan) Fully Completely (Deluxe Version) Universal Music Canada

Snow Informer 12 Inches of Snow EastWest

Elisapie Uummati Attanarsimat (Heart of Glass) Inuktitut Yotanka Records

Bruce Cockburn Mama Just Wants to Barrelhouse All Night Long Waiting for a Miracle True North Records

