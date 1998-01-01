Notes:



Nina Simone, “Baltimore”

from Baltimore

Epic/Associated/Legacy - 1978



Gustavo Cerati, “Río Babel”

from Bocanada

Ariola - 1999



Medeski, Martin & Wood, “End of the World Party”

from End of the World Party (Just In Case)

Blue Note Records - 2004



Woods, “Bend Beyond”

from Bend Beyond

Woodsist - 2012



Cat Power, “Ramblin' (Wo)man”

from Jukebox

Matador - 2008



Blonde Redhead, “Before”

from Sit Down for Dinner

section1 - 2023



Shocking Blue, “Navajo Tears”

from Inkpot / Attila

Red Bullet - 1972



Ride, “Seagull”

from Nowhere (Expanded)

Rhino/Warner Records - 2001



Swervedriver, “Sunset”

from Raise

A&M - 1991



Massive Attack, “Inertia Creeps”

from Mezzanine

Circa - 1998



Sinéad O'Connor, “The Emperor's New Clothes”

from I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got

Chrysalis Records - 1990



The Cranberries, “No Need To Argue”

from No Need To Argue (Remastered 2020)

UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) - 2020



Labi Siffre, “Bless the Telephone”

from The Singer & the Song

Edsel - 2014



Explosions In the Sky, “The Ecstatics”

from The Wilderness

Explosions In The Sky Music - 2016



Courtney Barnett, “Different Now (feat. Chastity Belt)”

from Different Now (feat. Chastity Belt) - Single

Suicide Squeeze - 2023



Aterciopelados, “Gozo Poderoso”

from Gozo Poderoso

Columbia Records



ROSALÍA, “TUYA”

from TUYA - Single

Columbia - 2023



Blaine Bailey, “Cigarettes and Roses”

from Lost City

B.Bailey Productions - 2021



The Soul Stirrers, “When the Gates Swing Open”

from Classic Silver

Hoogan Records - 2016



John Prine, “Summer's End”

from The Tree of Forgiveness

Oh Boy Records - 2018



Teresa Bright, “Poliahu”

from A Gallery

Tropical Music - 2002



Astrud Gilberto, “Berimbau”

from Look to the Rainbow

Verve Reissues - 2014



Men I Trust, “Show Me How”

from Live at RBC Echo Beach

Dead Oceans - 2023



Hikari Mitsushima & MONDO GROSSO, “Shadow Dance”

from Shadow Dance - Single

rhapsodies - 2023



Janelle Monáe, “Know Better (feat. CKay, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80')”

from The Age of Pleasure

Bad Boy Records - 2023



Fishbone, “Question of Life”

from Truth and Soul

Columbia - 1988

