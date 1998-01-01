|
Nina Simone, “Baltimore”
from Baltimore
Epic/Associated/Legacy - 1978
Gustavo Cerati, “Río Babel”
from Bocanada
Ariola - 1999
Medeski, Martin & Wood, “End of the World Party”
from End of the World Party (Just In Case)
Blue Note Records - 2004
Woods, “Bend Beyond”
from Bend Beyond
Woodsist - 2012
Cat Power, “Ramblin' (Wo)man”
from Jukebox
Matador - 2008
Blonde Redhead, “Before”
from Sit Down for Dinner
section1 - 2023
Shocking Blue, “Navajo Tears”
from Inkpot / Attila
Red Bullet - 1972
Ride, “Seagull”
from Nowhere (Expanded)
Rhino/Warner Records - 2001
Swervedriver, “Sunset”
from Raise
A&M - 1991
Massive Attack, “Inertia Creeps”
from Mezzanine
Circa - 1998
Sinéad O'Connor, “The Emperor's New Clothes”
from I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got
Chrysalis Records - 1990
The Cranberries, “No Need To Argue”
from No Need To Argue (Remastered 2020)
UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) - 2020
Labi Siffre, “Bless the Telephone”
from The Singer & the Song
Edsel - 2014
Explosions In the Sky, “The Ecstatics”
from The Wilderness
Explosions In The Sky Music - 2016
Courtney Barnett, “Different Now (feat. Chastity Belt)”
from Different Now (feat. Chastity Belt) - Single
Suicide Squeeze - 2023
Aterciopelados, “Gozo Poderoso”
from Gozo Poderoso
Columbia Records
ROSALÍA, “TUYA”
from TUYA - Single
Columbia - 2023
Blaine Bailey, “Cigarettes and Roses”
from Lost City
B.Bailey Productions - 2021
The Soul Stirrers, “When the Gates Swing Open”
from Classic Silver
Hoogan Records - 2016
John Prine, “Summer's End”
from The Tree of Forgiveness
Oh Boy Records - 2018
Teresa Bright, “Poliahu”
from A Gallery
Tropical Music - 2002
Astrud Gilberto, “Berimbau”
from Look to the Rainbow
Verve Reissues - 2014
Men I Trust, “Show Me How”
from Live at RBC Echo Beach
Dead Oceans - 2023
Hikari Mitsushima & MONDO GROSSO, “Shadow Dance”
from Shadow Dance - Single
rhapsodies - 2023
Janelle Monáe, “Know Better (feat. CKay, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80')”
from The Age of Pleasure
Bad Boy Records - 2023
Fishbone, “Question of Life”
from Truth and Soul
Columbia - 1988