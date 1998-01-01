The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
13
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor


Nina Simone, “Baltimore”
from Baltimore
Epic/Associated/Legacy - 1978

Gustavo Cerati, “Río Babel”
from Bocanada
Ariola - 1999

Medeski, Martin & Wood, “End of the World Party”
from End of the World Party (Just In Case)
Blue Note Records - 2004

Woods, “Bend Beyond”
from Bend Beyond
Woodsist - 2012

Cat Power, “Ramblin' (Wo)man”
from Jukebox
Matador - 2008

Blonde Redhead, “Before”
from Sit Down for Dinner
section1 - 2023

Shocking Blue, “Navajo Tears”
from Inkpot / Attila
Red Bullet - 1972

Ride, “Seagull”
from Nowhere (Expanded)
Rhino/Warner Records - 2001

Swervedriver, “Sunset”
from Raise
A&M - 1991

Massive Attack, “Inertia Creeps”
from Mezzanine
Circa - 1998

Sinéad O'Connor, “The Emperor's New Clothes”
from I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got
Chrysalis Records - 1990

The Cranberries, “No Need To Argue”
from No Need To Argue (Remastered 2020)
UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) - 2020

Labi Siffre, “Bless the Telephone”
from The Singer & the Song
Edsel - 2014

Explosions In the Sky, “The Ecstatics”
from The Wilderness
Explosions In The Sky Music - 2016

Courtney Barnett, “Different Now (feat. Chastity Belt)”
from Different Now (feat. Chastity Belt) - Single
Suicide Squeeze - 2023

Aterciopelados, “Gozo Poderoso”
from Gozo Poderoso
Columbia Records

ROSALÍA, “TUYA”
from TUYA - Single
Columbia - 2023

Blaine Bailey, “Cigarettes and Roses”
from Lost City
B.Bailey Productions - 2021

The Soul Stirrers, “When the Gates Swing Open”
from Classic Silver
Hoogan Records - 2016

John Prine, “Summer's End”
from The Tree of Forgiveness
Oh Boy Records - 2018

Teresa Bright, “Poliahu”
from A Gallery
Tropical Music - 2002

Astrud Gilberto, “Berimbau”
from Look to the Rainbow
Verve Reissues - 2014

Men I Trust, “Show Me How”
from Live at RBC Echo Beach
Dead Oceans - 2023

Hikari Mitsushima & MONDO GROSSO, “Shadow Dance”
from Shadow Dance - Single
rhapsodies - 2023

Janelle Monáe, “Know Better (feat. CKay, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80')”
from The Age of Pleasure
Bad Boy Records - 2023

Fishbone, “Question of Life”
from Truth and Soul
Columbia - 1988

Download Program Podcast
01:59:02 1 Aug. 20, 2023
wrir studios
  View Script
    
 01:59:02  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 