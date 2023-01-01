Summary: Andy Zee, the Trump Indictments, the Volatile Divisions Among the Rulers & in Society and the Unprecedented Openings for Revolution. REVOLUTION: A REAL CHANCE TO WIN by Bob Avakian. With commentary by Noche Diaz, Andy Zee and Bob Avakian, Why We Need An Actual Revolution, And How We Could Really Make Revolution. Annie Day, Michelle Xai and Chantelle Piper on Operation Saturation, putting revolution on the walls. Plus a new speech on "Woke" Lunacy vs Real Revolution by Rafael Kadaris.