Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
Indictments, Divisions at the Top, and Revolution, a Real Chance to Win; Operation Saturation, Putting Revolution on the Walls; Rafael Kadaris, “Woke” Lunacy v. Real Revolution
Weekly Program
Andy Zee (RNL Show); Noche Diaz (National Spokesperson, Revolution Club) Annie Day, Chantelle Piper, Michelle Xai (National Revolution Tour); Rafael Kadaris (Woke v. Real Revolution Tour)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
Andy Zee, the Trump Indictments, the Volatile Divisions Among the Rulers & in Society and the Unprecedented Openings for Revolution. REVOLUTION: A REAL CHANCE TO WIN by Bob Avakian. With commentary by Noche Diaz, Andy Zee and Bob Avakian, Why We Need An Actual Revolution, And How We Could Really Make Revolution. Annie Day, Michelle Xai and Chantelle Piper on Operation Saturation, putting revolution on the walls. Plus a new speech on "Woke" Lunacy vs Real Revolution by Rafael Kadaris.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions. 

