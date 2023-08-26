The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
For your dog days, music that's daisy fresh! A brand new spin for Eccodek from Mistake Of The Ear (The Peppermoth Variations) converging both passion projects. Southern fried instro from Raul Malo with The Mavericks and All The Time In The World from Kiltro. Listen anytime and often. World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Bomba Estereo - Se Acabo'u (It's Over)
Raul Malo - Tsu-Ching INST
MNGWA - Kokeiro CANCON
Jhalaak with Ruby Singh - Lift The Veils CANCON
Aksak Maboul - Eyelids and Phosphenes
Captain Planet with Chico Man - Un Poquito Mas
This Kid Named Miles - Ring Of Fire
Baiuca - Veleno
Jain - Makeba
Eccodek - Leaving (The Heart Is Awake) Remix CANCON
Ritmo Machine - XXXL
Kiltro - All The Time In The World
Guitarmy Of One - Espionage A Trois On The Open Sea INST

59:53

World Beat Canada Radio August 26 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:59:53 1 Aug. 22, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:53  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 