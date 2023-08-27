The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Embracing the Celtic world in all its colour and diversity. More ground​-breaking sounds from the Isle of Skye, Catalan piping, swampy grooves from the bayou and lots more. For 20 years, you've got yer Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Peatbog Faeries - The Jesster
Tau & The Drones Of Praise - Ceol On Chre
The Real McKenzies - Scotland The Brave CANCON
Mary Jane Lamond/ Wendy MacIsaac - The Yellow Coat CANCON
Spotted Dogs - Connolly Was There
Feufollet - Prends Courage
Shooglenifty - Billy's
Willie Nile - The Day The Earth Stood Still
Lost Bayou Ramblers - Nezpique
The Mahones - Lonesome Boatman CANCON
ROS - Ball De La Carxofa
Logical Fleadh - Banish Misfortune INST
Snuff Box - Reels INST

57:56

Celt In A Twist August 27 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:57:56 1 Aug. 22, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
