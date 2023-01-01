Notes: This week's show features stories from France 24, NHK Japan, and Cuba.

From FRANCE- France is experiencing a serious heatwave, unusual for this late in the year, causing agricultural disruptions. At the BRICS summit in South Africa, six nations have been added to the roster of emerging nations- Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. BRICS plus 6 nations include 35% of global GDP and 46% of the world population. Japanese citizens protested outside the Prime Ministers house as TEPCO, the company that owns the Fukushima nuclear power plant, begins dumping more than a million tons of radioactive waste water into the Pacific Ocean.



From JAPAN- More on the start of the treated radioactive waste water being dumped into the Pacific Ocean from Fukushima, which is expected to continue for 30 years. South Korea, China, and other neighboring nations consider the action a threat to their citizens and demanded a halt to the release. Japanese citizens are filing a lawsuit to cease the dump, and China and Hong Kong are banning fishery imports from the region. Last week the leaders of Japan, South Korea, and the US met in Washington to form a trilateral agreement on military cooperation. US and South Korean forces began a new series of military drills. The Central American Parliament has decided to remove Taiwan as an observer nation, replacing it with China.



From CUBA- In a referendum sponsored by indigenous people and environmentalists, Ecuador voted to block oil extraction from its land in the Amazon watershed. The Netherlands and Denmark said they will gift f-16s to Ukraine- the Netherlands has been trying to sell them to Argentina for several years, and both European nations want to upgrade to f-35s. Supporters of Julian Assange gathered outside US Attorney General Merrick Garland’s house, asking him to drop the charges and extradition process.



