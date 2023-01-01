TBR 230825 - The Backfire Effect*

Subtitle: The Backfire Effect*

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Dana

Contributor: Dancing Angel Media Contact Contributor

Summary: This week’s radio show focuses on the media and its responsibility for where we are — and where are we anyway?



It’s time for political profundity leavened with fart jokes — meaning that it’s time for the Thunderbolt!



Credits: This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.



You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/



You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt



The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts



Notes: This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume



———————————————————



Part 1:



Disclaimer / Station ID

00:00—00:31



TB Intro

Music: Focus

00:30—02:27



Believe Me! (Originally Aired 2–7-20)

Music: Secret Agent 23 Skidoo — Snakefinger

02:26—07:24



Media Priorities: Torches & Pitchforks (Originally Aired 2-1-19)

Music: Yello — Caspian Hat Dance

07:24—16:51



Love & Hate (Originally Aired 2–1-19)

Music: Colonel Claypool's Bucket of Bernie Brains — The Meteors — Fresh Aire

16:50—27:00



———————————————————



Part 2:



Disclaimer / Station ID

27:00—27:30



The Backfire Effect (Originally Aired 6–15-18)

Music: The Fantastic Plastics — Mucca Pazza — Jeff Beck

27:30—41:31



———————————————————



Music Intro

41:28—41:41



Cool Fool

by Edgar Winter & the White Trash

41:40—44:47



Free Ride

by The Edgar Winter Band

44:46—47:50



Bladie Mae

by Johnny Winter

47:46—51:28



Credits / Disclaimer / Promo

Music: Jethro Tull

51:25—54:00



———————————————————



‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO & Patreon Only:



Intro

0:00—0:02



Mother-In-Law Blues

by Johnny Winter

0:02—2:55



Dallas

by Johnny Winter

2:53—5:37



Credits

5:35—6:00





