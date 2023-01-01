The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Thunderbolt
The Backfire Effect*
Weekly Program
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
This week’s radio show focuses on the media and its responsibility for where we are — and where are we anyway?

It’s time for political profundity leavened with fart jokes — meaning that it’s time for the Thunderbolt!
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume

———————————————————

Part 1:

Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00—00:31

TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:30—02:27

Believe Me! (Originally Aired 2–7-20)
Music: Secret Agent 23 Skidoo — Snakefinger
02:26—07:24

Media Priorities: Torches & Pitchforks (Originally Aired 2-1-19)
Music: Yello — Caspian Hat Dance
07:24—16:51

Love & Hate (Originally Aired 2–1-19)
Music: Colonel Claypool's Bucket of Bernie Brains — The Meteors — Fresh Aire
16:50—27:00

———————————————————

Part 2:

Disclaimer / Station ID
27:00—27:30

The Backfire Effect (Originally Aired 6–15-18)
Music: The Fantastic Plastics — Mucca Pazza — Jeff Beck
27:30—41:31

———————————————————

Music Intro
41:28—41:41

Cool Fool
by Edgar Winter & the White Trash
41:40—44:47

Free Ride
by The Edgar Winter Band
44:46—47:50

Bladie Mae
by Johnny Winter
47:46—51:28

Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
Music: Jethro Tull
51:25—54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO & Patreon Only:

Intro
0:00—0:02

Mother-In-Law Blues
by Johnny Winter
0:02—2:55

Dallas
by Johnny Winter
2:53—5:37

Credits
5:35—6:00

TBR 230825 - The Backfire Effect* Download Program Podcast
Regular Program
00:54:00 1 Aug. 24, 2023
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:54:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 16 Download File...
TBR 230825 - Bonus 6 Download Program Podcast
Bonus 6
00:06:00 1 Aug. 24, 2023
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:06:00  128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo		 17 Download File...
 