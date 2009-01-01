The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
The Devil Made Me Do It
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Sonic Café in a Dance with the Devil, that’s Breaking Benjamin from 2020, so how you doin? I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 352. The Devil Made me do it. It’s what folks say when they get caught in some nefarious act. Which supposes the devil is right there whispering in their ear. Well this time the Sonic Café looks for the devil in a mix of music, comedy and pop culture covering 52 years. When he was a kid, comedian Dan Soder thought he was possessed by the devil, listen for his story, also comedian Dan Cummins explores why more people don’t give the devil their soul for riches in this life. Perhaps, they just can’t find him? Ahh, musically every tune is about the devil, of course. Listen for Blood, Sweat & Tears from 1970, The Charlie Daniels Band, Portugal the Man, Wilco, Bad Religion, Suki Waterhouse and more. Then near the bottom of the hour listen for another devilishly clever installment in our mash-up series as Wax Audios mashes up AC/DC and Van Halen in a thing called The Devil’s Highway. All that and more as we present The Devil Made Me Do It, this time from that little radio café, way out here in the Pacific Northwest, here’s Chicago bluesman Buddy Guy and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Dance With The Devil
Artist: Breaking Benjamin Feat. Adam Gontier
LP: Aurora
Yr: 2020
Song 2: She's Got The Devil In Her
Artist: Buddy Guy
LP: Sweet Tea
Yr: 2014
Song 3: Lucretia Mac Evil
Artist: Blood, Sweat & Tears
LP: The Complete Columbia Singles [Disc 1]
Yr: 1970
Song 4: Thought I Was Possessed by the Devil
Artist: Dan Soder
LP: Comedy Central
Yr. 2019
Song 5: The Devil Went Down To Georgia
Artist: The Charlie Daniels Band
LP: A Decade Of Hits
Yr: 1979
Song 6: The Devil
Artist: Portugal. The Man
LP: Oregon City Sessions
Yr: 2021
Song 7: Hell Is Chrome
Artist: Wilco
LP: Kicking Television
Year: 2005
Song 8: The Devil In Stitches
Artist: Bad Religion
LP: The Dissent Of Man
Yr: 2010
Song 9: The Devil's Highway
Artist: Wax Audio
LP: Mashopolos II - The Mashening
Yr: 2009
Song 10: Rusty Nail / The Devil Knows
Artist: Climax Blues Band
LP: Stamp Album
Yr: 1977
Song 11: Silly Ol' Devil
Artist: Dan Cummins
LP: Comedy Dynamics
Yr: 2021
Song 12: Devil I Know
Artist: Suki Waterhouse
LP: I Can't Let Go
Yr: 2022
Song 13: The Devil Is In Her Eyes
Artist: The Jayhawks
LP: Paging Mr. Proust
Yr: 2016
Song 14: Root Juice
Artist: Chris Joss
LP: Sticks
Yr: 2009
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Aug. 25, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 