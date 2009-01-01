Sonic Café in a Dance with the Devil, that’s Breaking Benjamin from 2020, so how you doin? I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 352. The Devil Made me do it. It’s what folks say when they get caught in some nefarious act. Which supposes the devil is right there whispering in their ear. Well this time the Sonic Café looks for the devil in a mix of music, comedy and pop culture covering 52 years. When he was a kid, comedian Dan Soder thought he was possessed by the devil, listen for his story, also comedian Dan Cummins explores why more people don’t give the devil their soul for riches in this life. Perhaps, they just can’t find him? Ahh, musically every tune is about the devil, of course. Listen for Blood, Sweat & Tears from 1970, The Charlie Daniels Band, Portugal the Man, Wilco, Bad Religion, Suki Waterhouse and more. Then near the bottom of the hour listen for another devilishly clever installment in our mash-up series as Wax Audios mashes up AC/DC and Van Halen in a thing called The Devil’s Highway. All that and more as we present The Devil Made Me Do It, this time from that little radio café, way out here in the Pacific Northwest, here’s Chicago bluesman Buddy Guy and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Dance With The Devil Artist: Breaking Benjamin Feat. Adam Gontier LP: Aurora Yr: 2020 Song 2: She's Got The Devil In Her Artist: Buddy Guy LP: Sweet Tea Yr: 2014 Song 3: Lucretia Mac Evil Artist: Blood, Sweat & Tears LP: The Complete Columbia Singles [Disc 1] Yr: 1970 Song 4: Thought I Was Possessed by the Devil Artist: Dan Soder LP: Comedy Central Yr. 2019 Song 5: The Devil Went Down To Georgia Artist: The Charlie Daniels Band LP: A Decade Of Hits Yr: 1979 Song 6: The Devil Artist: Portugal. The Man LP: Oregon City Sessions Yr: 2021 Song 7: Hell Is Chrome Artist: Wilco LP: Kicking Television Year: 2005 Song 8: The Devil In Stitches Artist: Bad Religion LP: The Dissent Of Man Yr: 2010 Song 9: The Devil's Highway Artist: Wax Audio LP: Mashopolos II - The Mashening Yr: 2009 Song 10: Rusty Nail / The Devil Knows Artist: Climax Blues Band LP: Stamp Album Yr: 1977 Song 11: Silly Ol' Devil Artist: Dan Cummins LP: Comedy Dynamics Yr: 2021 Song 12: Devil I Know Artist: Suki Waterhouse LP: I Can't Let Go Yr: 2022 Song 13: The Devil Is In Her Eyes Artist: The Jayhawks LP: Paging Mr. Proust Yr: 2016 Song 14: Root Juice Artist: Chris Joss LP: Sticks Yr: 2009
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)