Reports from the ground in Palestine just get worse and worse as Israel exerts its will against the Palestinian people week after week with no criticism or denial of military support from the US. The Democratic party leadership offers no criticism of Israel’s military occupation or Apartheid governance. Just the opposite: it funds it. The Republicans are worse. But we need to hear these reports from the victims of this colonialism and stay on top of the siege against Palestinian that Israel has executing. And that is what we focus on today.
We hear from Fayrouz Sharqawi who is a Palestinian activist, journalist who also serves as a consultant to several Palestinian civic organizations. She has her ear to the ground, so to speak, and moves around Palestine supporting the resistance with her writing and reporting. She was on a speaking tour of the US last Spring and this presentation is from a speech she gave at a forum sponsored by the Jerusalem Fund in Washington, DC.
This Week In Palestine (a weekly part of Truth and Justice Radio) is an award-winning three-quarter-hour segment of news from Palestine and discussion of issues relevant to the Palestinians' struggle for freedom from Israel's brutal military occupation and colonization of their homeland. It speaks from the point of view of Palestinians and those who care about them.
This Week in Palestine 8-20-2023
Journalist/activist Fayrouz Sharqawi reporting from the ground in Palestine