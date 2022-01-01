The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
More fun stuff this week with uplifting music from The Checkers, Louis Prima, Ella Mae Morse, The Hoosier Hot Shots (pictured) and Po' Boy Jeffreys & Calamity Jane. Charlie Rich re-imagines an old rockabilly hit he wrote back in the day and Hank Snow covers a pop song that was originally a country song anyway.
Artist - Title Year
The Checkers - White Cliffs Of Dover 1953
Louis Prima - Closer To The Bone 1957
Buck Owens - Foolin' Around 1961
Milton Brown & the Musical Brownies - Right or Wrong 1937
Roy Lanham and his Gospel Quartet - We Will Know 1948
Rev. Robert Ballinger - So Glad 1958
Charlie Rich - I'm Right Behind You 1974
Ella Mae Morse (with Big Dave & his Orch.) - Rock Me All Night Long 1954
Lonesome Sundown - Mojo Man 1957
Billy Jack Wills - Basin Street Blues 1953
Po'Boy Jeffreys & Calamity Jane - Tain't Nobody's Bizness If I Do 2022
The Hoosier Hot Shots - Shake Your Dogs 1936
Blue Lu Barker - When The Wagon Comes 1950
Faye Adams - No Way Out 1956
The Sensational Nightingales - Never Said A Word 1964
Hank Snow - Let Me Go Lover 1954
Leon McAuliffe - Blue Guitar Stomp 1951
Sonny Thompson (w/Lula Reed) - Let's Call It A Day 1952
Gene Vincent - Be Bop Boogie Boy 1958
Les Elgart - Bandstand Boogie 1954

