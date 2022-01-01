More fun stuff this week with uplifting music from The Checkers, Louis Prima, Ella Mae Morse, The Hoosier Hot Shots (pictured) and Po' Boy Jeffreys & Calamity Jane. Charlie Rich re-imagines an old rockabilly hit he wrote back in the day and Hank Snow covers a pop song that was originally a country song anyway. Backbeat is also available in a 56-minute version with breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title Year The Checkers - White Cliffs Of Dover 1953 Louis Prima - Closer To The Bone 1957 Buck Owens - Foolin' Around 1961 Milton Brown & the Musical Brownies - Right or Wrong 1937 Roy Lanham and his Gospel Quartet - We Will Know 1948 Rev. Robert Ballinger - So Glad 1958 Charlie Rich - I'm Right Behind You 1974 Ella Mae Morse (with Big Dave & his Orch.) - Rock Me All Night Long 1954 Lonesome Sundown - Mojo Man 1957 Billy Jack Wills - Basin Street Blues 1953 Po'Boy Jeffreys & Calamity Jane - Tain't Nobody's Bizness If I Do 2022 The Hoosier Hot Shots - Shake Your Dogs 1936 Blue Lu Barker - When The Wagon Comes 1950 Faye Adams - No Way Out 1956 The Sensational Nightingales - Never Said A Word 1964 Hank Snow - Let Me Go Lover 1954 Leon McAuliffe - Blue Guitar Stomp 1951 Sonny Thompson (w/Lula Reed) - Let's Call It A Day 1952 Gene Vincent - Be Bop Boogie Boy 1958 Les Elgart - Bandstand Boogie 1954