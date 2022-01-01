Notes: Artist - Title Year

The Checkers - White Cliffs Of Dover 1953

Louis Prima - Closer To The Bone 1957

Buck Owens - Foolin' Around 1961

Milton Brown & the Musical Brownies - Right or Wrong 1937

Roy Lanham and his Gospel Quartet - We Will Know 1948

Rev. Robert Ballinger - So Glad 1958

Charlie Rich - I'm Right Behind You 1974

Ella Mae Morse (with Big Dave & his Orch.) - Rock Me All Night Long 1954

Lonesome Sundown - Mojo Man 1957

Billy Jack Wills - Basin Street Blues 1953

Po'Boy Jeffreys & Calamity Jane - Tain't Nobody's Bizness If I Do 2022

The Hoosier Hot Shots - Shake Your Dogs 1936

Blue Lu Barker - When The Wagon Comes 1950

Faye Adams - No Way Out 1956

The Sensational Nightingales - Never Said A Word 1964

Hank Snow - Let Me Go Lover 1954

Leon McAuliffe - Blue Guitar Stomp 1951

Sonny Thompson (w/Lula Reed) - Let's Call It A Day 1952

Gene Vincent - Be Bop Boogie Boy 1958

Les Elgart - Bandstand Boogie 1954