Summary: Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2023.17.00

Published on August 27th, 2023

Individualism; An Idea that Makes Little Sense, Yet it Persists in the American Mythology

With Clips from Cole Hastings

At the heart of Western Civilizations Mythology of its Genesis and Growth is the idea of Individualism. This has always been a problem for me, mainly because “the individual” effect on its growth and in deed its genesis is only important at its administrative summit; and that is true only for the times when there had been upheaval in the power dynamics, outside this time period, it is not the King or Queen who is the most important cultural figure, but the people who follow the King’s or Queen’s orders and those who they rule over. I figured out along time ago that a Kingdom’s most important portion is the population the King has control over. Since we live beyond the Royal age though, I use this episode segment to delve into the absurdity of Imperialism being spread through the individualist concept – it doesn’t make sense, it has never made sense and the time has come when we underscore how insane of an idea this notion is. Enjoy.



Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2023.17.01

Published on August 27th, 2023

We Must Choose to Save Ourselves at an Individualistic Level, Listen Carefully

With Clips from Renegade Cuts & Second Thought

After a brief discussion about a conversation I had years ago, the real meat of the episode begins; we have to choose rather or not we will save ourselves from Climate Change. This was an episode I recorded in the wake of the train derailment in Palestine (which I reference). It’s been over 6 months since this event occurred (I forgot I recorded this one), little did I know this derailment could have served as a metaphorical warning to us all, warning of weather patterns that would announce to the world “Mother Nature has gone off her tracks and wants you all to know, she isn’t playing around anymore”, but I didn’t know. What I did know was this derailment gave me the opportunity to speak about us seeing climate change clearer; the derailment being one of what would likely be hundreds if not (like the previous year) over a thousand, we would have to face the fact that Capitalism was causing harm to the environment, to us and to our future. Please NOTE, this is one of the first episodes I recorded once I decided to launch CWB again, so note how rigid it sounds, how unassured its utterances are. I didn’t hit my stride until about a week after this.

Music Used in the opening, Curtis Mayfield’s Think, Brandy’s The Definition and Marvin Gaye’s Inner City Blues

