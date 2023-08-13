The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Motherland Influence
Music
Graybeard
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
African, Latin & Caribbean music
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Artist / Song / Release / Label

Mose Fan Fan & Orchestre Somo Somo / Hello Hello (program theme song) / Hello Hello / Sterns

Ali Hassan Kuban / Hela Houb / Real Nubian / Piranha

Hakim / Sebo Sebo / Sebo Sebo - Single / Hakim

Hamza El Din / Childhood / Al Oud: Instruments & Vocal Music of Nubia / Vanguard Records

Ali Jassim / Mako Methlha / Mako Methlha - Single / Star Casablanca

Mohamed Mounir / North Coast (feat. Myriam Fares) / North Coast (feat. Myriam Fares) - Single / Craft Media

Nancy Ajram / Tegy Nenbeset / Tegy Nenbeset - Single / IN2MUSICA

Black Theama / Loon Elkakaw / Best of Black Theama - EP / Moseeqa

Gawaher / بيسو / بيسو - Single / IVAS

Habtamu Assefa / Gubiliye (feat. Nick Manasseh & Cory Seznec) / Gubiliye (feat. Nick Manasseh & Cory Seznec) - Single / Sheba Sound

Mahmoud Ahmed / Yasèlamé Lalo / Live in Paris / Long Distance

Abby Lakew / Gondere Wa / Gondere Wa - Single / Independent

Tinariwen / Anemouhagh (feat. Fats Kaplin) / Amatssou / Wedge

Gibraltar Drakus / Exode Rural / Hommage a Zanzibar - EP / Awesome Tapes From Africa

Kofi Ayivor / Adzagli (Jungle Funk) / Adzagli (Jungle Funk) - EP / Kalita Records

Ahemaa Nwomkro / Nana Koda Gya Me / Yebre Ma Owuo - Single / Philophon

Yoruba Singers / Basa Bongo / Ojinga's Own / Soundway Records Ltd

Akae Beka & Kabaka Pyramid / Glory / Glory - EP / Zion High Productions

Hollie Cook / Praying Dub / Happy Hour in Dub / Merge Records

Alfredo Rodriguez / El Llamado (feat. Cimafunk) / Coral Way / Mack Avenue Records

Willie Colón / Toma / Toma - Single / Willie Colón

Grupo Pan / Escándalo / Pan / Discos Integra

Eparapo / Follow the Money (feat. Dele Sosimi) / Take To the Streets / Wah Wah 45s

Immy Owusu / The World Is Here For You / The World Is Here For You - Single / HopeStreet Recordings

Theon Cross, Jally Kebba Susso & Onipa / Fine Tho / Off the Grid / Real World Records

The Motherland Influence Aug 13, 2023 Download Program Podcast
01:59:40 1 Aug. 13, 2023
Richmond VirginiaUSA
  View Script
    
 01:00:08  192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
