Program Information
The Motherland Influence Aug 13, 2023
Series:
The Motherland Influence
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
Graybeard
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Summary:
African, Latin & Caribbean music
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
Artist / Song / Release / Label
Mose Fan Fan & Orchestre Somo Somo / Hello Hello (program theme song) / Hello Hello / Sterns
Ali Hassan Kuban / Hela Houb / Real Nubian / Piranha
Hakim / Sebo Sebo / Sebo Sebo - Single / Hakim
Hamza El Din / Childhood / Al Oud: Instruments & Vocal Music of Nubia / Vanguard Records
Ali Jassim / Mako Methlha / Mako Methlha - Single / Star Casablanca
Mohamed Mounir / North Coast (feat. Myriam Fares) / North Coast (feat. Myriam Fares) - Single / Craft Media
Nancy Ajram / Tegy Nenbeset / Tegy Nenbeset - Single / IN2MUSICA
Black Theama / Loon Elkakaw / Best of Black Theama - EP / Moseeqa
Gawaher / بيسو / بيسو - Single / IVAS
Habtamu Assefa / Gubiliye (feat. Nick Manasseh & Cory Seznec) / Gubiliye (feat. Nick Manasseh & Cory Seznec) - Single / Sheba Sound
Mahmoud Ahmed / Yasèlamé Lalo / Live in Paris / Long Distance
Abby Lakew / Gondere Wa / Gondere Wa - Single / Independent
Tinariwen / Anemouhagh (feat. Fats Kaplin) / Amatssou / Wedge
Gibraltar Drakus / Exode Rural / Hommage a Zanzibar - EP / Awesome Tapes From Africa
Kofi Ayivor / Adzagli (Jungle Funk) / Adzagli (Jungle Funk) - EP / Kalita Records
Ahemaa Nwomkro / Nana Koda Gya Me / Yebre Ma Owuo - Single / Philophon
Yoruba Singers / Basa Bongo / Ojinga's Own / Soundway Records Ltd
Akae Beka & Kabaka Pyramid / Glory / Glory - EP / Zion High Productions
Hollie Cook / Praying Dub / Happy Hour in Dub / Merge Records
Alfredo Rodriguez / El Llamado (feat. Cimafunk) / Coral Way / Mack Avenue Records
Willie Colón / Toma / Toma - Single / Willie Colón
Grupo Pan / Escándalo / Pan / Discos Integra
Eparapo / Follow the Money (feat. Dele Sosimi) / Take To the Streets / Wah Wah 45s
Immy Owusu / The World Is Here For You / The World Is Here For You - Single / HopeStreet Recordings
Theon Cross, Jally Kebba Susso & Onipa / Fine Tho / Off the Grid / Real World Records
