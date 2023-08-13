Notes: Artist / Song / Release / Label



Mose Fan Fan & Orchestre Somo Somo / Hello Hello (program theme song) / Hello Hello / Sterns



Ali Hassan Kuban / Hela Houb / Real Nubian / Piranha



Hakim / Sebo Sebo / Sebo Sebo - Single / Hakim



Hamza El Din / Childhood / Al Oud: Instruments & Vocal Music of Nubia / Vanguard Records



Ali Jassim / Mako Methlha / Mako Methlha - Single / Star Casablanca



Mohamed Mounir / North Coast (feat. Myriam Fares) / North Coast (feat. Myriam Fares) - Single / Craft Media



Nancy Ajram / Tegy Nenbeset / Tegy Nenbeset - Single / IN2MUSICA



Black Theama / Loon Elkakaw / Best of Black Theama - EP / Moseeqa



Gawaher / بيسو / بيسو - Single / IVAS



Habtamu Assefa / Gubiliye (feat. Nick Manasseh & Cory Seznec) / Gubiliye (feat. Nick Manasseh & Cory Seznec) - Single / Sheba Sound



Mahmoud Ahmed / Yasèlamé Lalo / Live in Paris / Long Distance



Abby Lakew / Gondere Wa / Gondere Wa - Single / Independent



Tinariwen / Anemouhagh (feat. Fats Kaplin) / Amatssou / Wedge



Gibraltar Drakus / Exode Rural / Hommage a Zanzibar - EP / Awesome Tapes From Africa



Kofi Ayivor / Adzagli (Jungle Funk) / Adzagli (Jungle Funk) - EP / Kalita Records



Ahemaa Nwomkro / Nana Koda Gya Me / Yebre Ma Owuo - Single / Philophon



Yoruba Singers / Basa Bongo / Ojinga's Own / Soundway Records Ltd



Akae Beka & Kabaka Pyramid / Glory / Glory - EP / Zion High Productions



Hollie Cook / Praying Dub / Happy Hour in Dub / Merge Records



Alfredo Rodriguez / El Llamado (feat. Cimafunk) / Coral Way / Mack Avenue Records



Willie Colón / Toma / Toma - Single / Willie Colón



Grupo Pan / Escándalo / Pan / Discos Integra



Eparapo / Follow the Money (feat. Dele Sosimi) / Take To the Streets / Wah Wah 45s



Immy Owusu / The World Is Here For You / The World Is Here For You - Single / HopeStreet Recordings



Theon Cross, Jally Kebba Susso & Onipa / Fine Tho / Off the Grid / Real World Records