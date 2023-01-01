Broadcasting from WRIR-LP 97.3 FM and www.wrir.org in Richmond, Virginia USA. "The Other Black Music" broadcast Black music ignored by other Richmond stations. Soul, Zydeco, Funk, Afro-Pop, Blues and more. Every other Sunday 3-5pm EST
Artist / Song / Release / Label The Lyman Woodard Organization / Creative Musicians / Saturday Night Special / BBE Music Mississippi Fred McDowell / I Woke Up This Morning With My Mind On Jesus / 61 Highway Blues / Brownsville The Ebony Hillbillies / Mind on Jesus / I Love Hillbillies Sessions, Vol. 2 / EH MUSIC The Carver Area High School Seniors / Get Live '83 / Soul Jazz Records presents YO! BOOMBOX - Early Independent Hip Hop, Electro and Disco Rap 1979-83 / Soul Jazz Records Mutiny / Funk 'n' Bop / Mutiny On the Mamaship / Columbia/Legacy Cymande / Bra / Cymande / PTKF Olamina & Awareness / Repatriation Song / Back to the Mission / LOVE CITY RECORDS The Suffers / How Do We Heal (feat. Son Little & Bryce The Third) / How Do We Heal - Single / Missing Piece Records Stella Jones / Above It / Space Area 51 / Stelluna Jalen Ngonda / That's All I Want From You / That's All I Want From You / Daptone Rhiannon Giddens / Too Little, Too Late, Too Bad / You're the One / Nonesuch Adi Oasis / Get it Got it / Lotus Glow / Unity Records Jon Batiste / BOOM FOR REAL / World Music Radio / Verve Lee Fields / You Can Count On Me / Waiting on the Sidelines - Single / Daptone Records Bobby Rush / Running In And Out / All My Love For You / Deep Rush The Cash Box Kings / Nobody Called It the Blues / Oscar's Motel / Alligator Records Mitch Mitchell & Gene King / Never Walk Out on You / Eccentric Soul: The Prix Label / Numero Group Danielle Ponder / Spiraling / Spiraling - Single / Too Lost Tonio Armani / Country Girl (Trailride Version) (feat. Jeter Jones) / Country Girl (Trailride Version) (feat. Jeter Jones) - Single / Armani Music Group Ms. Jody / Get It! Get It!, Pt. 2 / A Night to Remember / Ecko Records Troy Sawyer and the Elementz / Ride My Train / Ride My Train - Single / Eschelon Productions Eparapo / From London to Lagos (feat. Dele Sosimi) / Take To the Streets / Wah Wah 45s Spiteri / Oro Negro (Black Gold) / Oro Negro (Black Gold) - Juan Laya & Jorge Montiel Rework - Single / Imagenes Shamarr Allen / Like This (feat. Dee-1 & Chloe DeQue) / True Orleans 2 / P.O.M.E Music Group Latto / Technique (Sprite Limelight) [feat. Eric B. & Rakim] / Technique (Sprite Limelight) [feat. Eric B. & Rakim] - Single / Streamcut Eric B. & Rakim / Don't Sweat the Technique / Don't Sweat the Technique / Geffen* Young-Holt Unlimited / Queen of the Nile / Born Again / Rhino Atlantic