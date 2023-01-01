The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Other Black Music
Music
Graybeard
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Broadcasting from WRIR-LP 97.3 FM and www.wrir.org in Richmond, Virginia USA. &quot;The Other Black Music&quot; broadcast Black music ignored by other Richmond stations. Soul, Zydeco, Funk, Afro-Pop, Blues and more. Every other Sunday 3-5pm EST
Artist / Song / Release / Label
The Lyman Woodard Organization / Creative Musicians / Saturday Night Special / BBE Music
Mississippi Fred McDowell / I Woke Up This Morning With My Mind On Jesus / 61 Highway Blues / Brownsville
The Ebony Hillbillies / Mind on Jesus / I Love Hillbillies Sessions, Vol. 2 / EH MUSIC
The Carver Area High School Seniors / Get Live '83 / Soul Jazz Records presents YO! BOOMBOX - Early Independent Hip Hop, Electro and Disco Rap 1979-83 / Soul Jazz Records
Mutiny / Funk 'n' Bop / Mutiny On the Mamaship / Columbia/Legacy
Cymande / Bra / Cymande / PTKF
Olamina & Awareness / Repatriation Song / Back to the Mission / LOVE CITY RECORDS
The Suffers / How Do We Heal (feat. Son Little & Bryce The Third) / How Do We Heal - Single / Missing Piece Records
Stella Jones / Above It / Space Area 51 / Stelluna
Jalen Ngonda / That's All I Want From You / That's All I Want From You / Daptone
Rhiannon Giddens / Too Little, Too Late, Too Bad / You're the One / Nonesuch
Adi Oasis / Get it Got it / Lotus Glow / Unity Records
Jon Batiste / BOOM FOR REAL / World Music Radio / Verve
Lee Fields / You Can Count On Me / Waiting on the Sidelines - Single / Daptone Records
Bobby Rush / Running In And Out / All My Love For You / Deep Rush
The Cash Box Kings / Nobody Called It the Blues / Oscar's Motel / Alligator Records
Mitch Mitchell & Gene King / Never Walk Out on You / Eccentric Soul: The Prix Label / Numero Group
Danielle Ponder / Spiraling / Spiraling - Single / Too Lost
Tonio Armani / Country Girl (Trailride Version) (feat. Jeter Jones) / Country Girl (Trailride Version) (feat. Jeter Jones) - Single / Armani Music Group
Ms. Jody / Get It! Get It!, Pt. 2 / A Night to Remember / Ecko Records
Troy Sawyer and the Elementz / Ride My Train / Ride My Train - Single / Eschelon Productions
Eparapo / From London to Lagos (feat. Dele Sosimi) / Take To the Streets / Wah Wah 45s
Spiteri / Oro Negro (Black Gold) / Oro Negro (Black Gold) - Juan Laya & Jorge Montiel Rework - Single / Imagenes
Shamarr Allen / Like This (feat. Dee-1 & Chloe DeQue) / True Orleans 2 / P.O.M.E Music Group
Latto / Technique (Sprite Limelight) [feat. Eric B. & Rakim] / Technique (Sprite Limelight) [feat. Eric B. & Rakim] - Single / Streamcut
Eric B. & Rakim / Don't Sweat the Technique / Don't Sweat the Technique / Geffen*
Young-Holt Unlimited / Queen of the Nile / Born Again / Rhino Atlantic

