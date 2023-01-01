Notes: Artist / Song / Release / Label

The Lyman Woodard Organization / Creative Musicians / Saturday Night Special / BBE Music

Mississippi Fred McDowell / I Woke Up This Morning With My Mind On Jesus / 61 Highway Blues / Brownsville

The Ebony Hillbillies / Mind on Jesus / I Love Hillbillies Sessions, Vol. 2 / EH MUSIC

The Carver Area High School Seniors / Get Live '83 / Soul Jazz Records presents YO! BOOMBOX - Early Independent Hip Hop, Electro and Disco Rap 1979-83 / Soul Jazz Records

Mutiny / Funk 'n' Bop / Mutiny On the Mamaship / Columbia/Legacy

Cymande / Bra / Cymande / PTKF

Olamina & Awareness / Repatriation Song / Back to the Mission / LOVE CITY RECORDS

The Suffers / How Do We Heal (feat. Son Little & Bryce The Third) / How Do We Heal - Single / Missing Piece Records

Stella Jones / Above It / Space Area 51 / Stelluna

Jalen Ngonda / That's All I Want From You / That's All I Want From You / Daptone

Rhiannon Giddens / Too Little, Too Late, Too Bad / You're the One / Nonesuch

Adi Oasis / Get it Got it / Lotus Glow / Unity Records

Jon Batiste / BOOM FOR REAL / World Music Radio / Verve

Lee Fields / You Can Count On Me / Waiting on the Sidelines - Single / Daptone Records

Bobby Rush / Running In And Out / All My Love For You / Deep Rush

The Cash Box Kings / Nobody Called It the Blues / Oscar's Motel / Alligator Records

Mitch Mitchell & Gene King / Never Walk Out on You / Eccentric Soul: The Prix Label / Numero Group

Danielle Ponder / Spiraling / Spiraling - Single / Too Lost

Tonio Armani / Country Girl (Trailride Version) (feat. Jeter Jones) / Country Girl (Trailride Version) (feat. Jeter Jones) - Single / Armani Music Group

Ms. Jody / Get It! Get It!, Pt. 2 / A Night to Remember / Ecko Records

Troy Sawyer and the Elementz / Ride My Train / Ride My Train - Single / Eschelon Productions

Eparapo / From London to Lagos (feat. Dele Sosimi) / Take To the Streets / Wah Wah 45s

Spiteri / Oro Negro (Black Gold) / Oro Negro (Black Gold) - Juan Laya & Jorge Montiel Rework - Single / Imagenes

Shamarr Allen / Like This (feat. Dee-1 & Chloe DeQue) / True Orleans 2 / P.O.M.E Music Group

Latto / Technique (Sprite Limelight) [feat. Eric B. & Rakim] / Technique (Sprite Limelight) [feat. Eric B. & Rakim] - Single / Streamcut

Eric B. & Rakim / Don't Sweat the Technique / Don't Sweat the Technique / Geffen*

Young-Holt Unlimited / Queen of the Nile / Born Again / Rhino Atlantic

