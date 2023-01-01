Summary: Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K. This week we welcome back from the Lilwat Nation in British Columbia, Leeroy Joe will be in in our spotlight. He is the frontman for his band The Spiritual Warriors. Their new album has just been released Indigenize, a mix of Indigenous Roots, Rock and Reggae. Read all about them and hear their music on the at https://www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/the-spiritual-warriors.



Enjoy music from The Spiritual Warriors, Chris Ferree, Criolo, Ecuador Manta, Ed Koban, Toko Tasi, Latin Vibe, Aysanabee, Logan Staats, Graeme Jonez, QVLN, Michael Franti, Dustin Harder, Alexis Harder, Shylah Ray Sunshine, Melody McArthur, Raye Zaragoza, Bluedog, Hataalii, Lacey Hill, Blue Mountain Tribe, Chantil Dukart, John Paul Hodge and much, much more!



