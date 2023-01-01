Notes: Artist / Song / Release / Label



Mose Fan Fan & Orchestre Somo Somo / Hello Hello (program theme song) / Hello Hello / Sterns



Wegdayit / Tiru Muzika / Asalafi / Meedo Records



Yared Negu / Yene Nat (feat. Gildo Kassa) / Yene Nat - Single (feat. Gildo Kassa) - Single / Hope Music Ethiopia



Lij Michael / Alew Masinqo / Alew Masinqo - Single / Lij Michael



Mahmoud Ahmed / Kulun Mankwalesh / Éthiopiques, Vol. 6: Mahmoud Ahmed (1973) / Buda musique



Aster Aweke / Soba / Soba / Sewasew Multimedia



Didi Gaga / O Sorri / O Sorri - Single / Didi Gaga



Debo Band / Blue Awaze / Ere Gobez / FPE Records



Debo Band / Goraw / Ere Gobez / FPE Records



Jano Band / Zew Zew / Zew Zew - Single / Kistet



Zebiba Grma / Astewashe / Astewashe / Ela Records



Afro-Zen Allstars / Guragigna / The Buzz and the Bells / AZA Music



Arsenio Rodriguez / Se Va La Comparsa / Swing Y Son / PT Jegeg



Fruko y Sus Tesos / Bang Bang (El Tiroteo) / Fruko Power, Vol. 1: Rarities & Deep Album Cuts 1970-1974 / Vampisoul



Tribu Baharú / Barú / Barú - Single / Tambora Records



Bomba Estéreo / Romántica Champeta / Romántica Champeta - Single / Sony Music Latin



Elio Boom Rey de la Champeta / Pa los Diomedistas / Donde Estás / Elio Boom Music E.U



Santero / Tambores de Afrika (feat. Sonido Baylando & Boogat) / Tambores de Afrika (feat. Sonido Baylando & Boogat) - Single / Baylando Records



Son Rompe Pera / Selva Negra / Chimborazo / AYA Records



Kadencia / Guarema / En Otro Barrio / Kadencia



Bantu feat Ayuba / Oya / Fuji Satisfaction: Soundclash In Lagos / Piranha



Ayuba / Move Around the Clock / Move Around the Clock - Single / Ba Records



King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal I / Ijo Olomo / Talazo Fuji Music Party! / Real World Records



Alhaji Sikiru / Ijo Olomo (with Ayinde Barrister) / Ijo Olomo (with Ayinde Barrister) - EP / MA Entertainments, LDA