The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Motherland Influence
Music
Graybeard
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
African, Latin & Caribbean music
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Artist / Song / Release / Label

Mose Fan Fan & Orchestre Somo Somo / Hello Hello (program theme song) / Hello Hello / Sterns

Wegdayit / Tiru Muzika / Asalafi / Meedo Records

Yared Negu / Yene Nat (feat. Gildo Kassa) / Yene Nat - Single (feat. Gildo Kassa) - Single / Hope Music Ethiopia

Lij Michael / Alew Masinqo / Alew Masinqo - Single / Lij Michael

Mahmoud Ahmed / Kulun Mankwalesh / Éthiopiques, Vol. 6: Mahmoud Ahmed (1973) / Buda musique

Aster Aweke / Soba / Soba / Sewasew Multimedia

Didi Gaga / O Sorri / O Sorri - Single / Didi Gaga

Debo Band / Blue Awaze / Ere Gobez / FPE Records

Debo Band / Goraw / Ere Gobez / FPE Records

Jano Band / Zew Zew / Zew Zew - Single / Kistet

Zebiba Grma / Astewashe / Astewashe / Ela Records

Afro-Zen Allstars / Guragigna / The Buzz and the Bells / AZA Music

Arsenio Rodriguez / Se Va La Comparsa / Swing Y Son / PT Jegeg

Fruko y Sus Tesos / Bang Bang (El Tiroteo) / Fruko Power, Vol. 1: Rarities & Deep Album Cuts 1970-1974 / Vampisoul

Tribu Baharú / Barú / Barú - Single / Tambora Records

Bomba Estéreo / Romántica Champeta / Romántica Champeta - Single / Sony Music Latin

Elio Boom Rey de la Champeta / Pa los Diomedistas / Donde Estás / Elio Boom Music E.U

Santero / Tambores de Afrika (feat. Sonido Baylando & Boogat) / Tambores de Afrika (feat. Sonido Baylando & Boogat) - Single / Baylando Records

Son Rompe Pera / Selva Negra / Chimborazo / AYA Records

Kadencia / Guarema / En Otro Barrio / Kadencia

Bantu feat Ayuba / Oya / Fuji Satisfaction: Soundclash In Lagos / Piranha

Ayuba / Move Around the Clock / Move Around the Clock - Single / Ba Records

King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal I / Ijo Olomo / Talazo Fuji Music Party! / Real World Records

Alhaji Sikiru / Ijo Olomo (with Ayinde Barrister) / Ijo Olomo (with Ayinde Barrister) - EP / MA Entertainments, LDA

The Motherland Influence Aug. 27, 2023 Download Program Podcast
01:59:44 1 Aug. 28, 2023
Richmond Virginia USA
  View Script
    
 01:00:47  192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
The Motherland Influence Aug. 27, 2023 Download Program Podcast
01:59:44 1 Aug. 28, 2023
Richmond Virginia USA
  View Script
    
 00:58:57  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 