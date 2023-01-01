|
Program Information
The Motherland Influence
Music
Graybeard
Motherland Influence Contact Contributor
African, Latin & Caribbean music
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
|Artist / Song / Release / Label
Mose Fan Fan & Orchestre Somo Somo / Hello Hello (program theme song) / Hello Hello / Sterns
Wegdayit / Tiru Muzika / Asalafi / Meedo Records
Yared Negu / Yene Nat (feat. Gildo Kassa) / Yene Nat - Single (feat. Gildo Kassa) - Single / Hope Music Ethiopia
Lij Michael / Alew Masinqo / Alew Masinqo - Single / Lij Michael
Mahmoud Ahmed / Kulun Mankwalesh / Éthiopiques, Vol. 6: Mahmoud Ahmed (1973) / Buda musique
Aster Aweke / Soba / Soba / Sewasew Multimedia
Didi Gaga / O Sorri / O Sorri - Single / Didi Gaga
Debo Band / Blue Awaze / Ere Gobez / FPE Records
Debo Band / Goraw / Ere Gobez / FPE Records
Jano Band / Zew Zew / Zew Zew - Single / Kistet
Zebiba Grma / Astewashe / Astewashe / Ela Records
Afro-Zen Allstars / Guragigna / The Buzz and the Bells / AZA Music
Arsenio Rodriguez / Se Va La Comparsa / Swing Y Son / PT Jegeg
Fruko y Sus Tesos / Bang Bang (El Tiroteo) / Fruko Power, Vol. 1: Rarities & Deep Album Cuts 1970-1974 / Vampisoul
Tribu Baharú / Barú / Barú - Single / Tambora Records
Bomba Estéreo / Romántica Champeta / Romántica Champeta - Single / Sony Music Latin
Elio Boom Rey de la Champeta / Pa los Diomedistas / Donde Estás / Elio Boom Music E.U
Santero / Tambores de Afrika (feat. Sonido Baylando & Boogat) / Tambores de Afrika (feat. Sonido Baylando & Boogat) - Single / Baylando Records
Son Rompe Pera / Selva Negra / Chimborazo / AYA Records
Kadencia / Guarema / En Otro Barrio / Kadencia
Bantu feat Ayuba / Oya / Fuji Satisfaction: Soundclash In Lagos / Piranha
Ayuba / Move Around the Clock / Move Around the Clock - Single / Ba Records
King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal I / Ijo Olomo / Talazo Fuji Music Party! / Real World Records
Alhaji Sikiru / Ijo Olomo (with Ayinde Barrister) / Ijo Olomo (with Ayinde Barrister) - EP / MA Entertainments, LDA
The Motherland Influence Aug. 27, 2023
01:59:44
|1
Aug. 28, 2023
Richmond Virginia USA
View Script
1
01:00:47
192Kbps mp3
Stereo
|None
