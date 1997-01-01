Amazigh banjo music from Morocco; Prince Fatty covers Richmond's own Lonnie Liston Smith; happy 32nd birthday to the Republic of Moldova; new Afrobeat by Eparapo; the 100% recycled electro-voodoo-soul of Nana Benz du Togo; more bikutsi guitars from Cameroon
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year
Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997 Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001
Akli D | Algeria-France | Good Morning Tchétchénia | Ma Yela (Kabyle Mental) | Because | 2006 Hassan Wargui | Morocco | Izd Nkki | Izd Nkki - Single | self-released | 2023 Lounes Matoub | Algeria | Kumisaṛ | Tirgin | Triomphe Musique | 1982
Prince Fatty | England UK | Expansions (feat Shniece) | Expansions - Single | Lovedub Limited | 2023 Soothsayers | England UK | We're Not Leaving | We're Not Leaving - Single (7 inch) | Red Earth | 2011 Joe Dukie & DJ Fitchie | New Zealand | Midnight Marauders | Midnight Marauders - Single | The Drop | 2002
Cuibul | Moldova | Muzyka Letnea | Pomidor | Feelee | 1998 Ersatzmusika | Germany-Russia-Moldova-Estonia | Hey, Gangway! | Voice Letter | Asphalt Tango | 2007 Zdob și Zdub | Moldova | Omul Liliac | Omul Liliac - Single | MediaPro Music | 2018 O-Zone | Moldova | Dragostea Din Tei | DiscO-Zone | Cat Music | 2003 Zdob și Zdub | Moldova | Moldovenii S-au Născut | Basta Mafia! | MediaPro Music | 2011
Lagos Thugs | Nigeria | Innocent Blood (Let It Be Known) | Straight From The Decks Vol. 3 | Heavenly Sweetness | 2023-2021 Eparapo | England UK-Nigeria | Follow The Money (feat Dele Sosimi) | Take To The Streets | Wah Wah 45s | 2023
Nana Benz Du Togo | Togo | Tite | Ago | Komos | 2023 Nana Benz Du Togo | Togo | Danser | Ago | Komos | 2023 Roger Damawuzan | Togo-France | What Time Is It? | Seda | Hot Casa | 2022 Orchestre Poly-Rythmo De Cotonou | Benin | Gbeti Madjro | Cotonou Club | Strut | 2011
Gibraltar Drakus | Cameroon | Mekeya A Dzal (Retour A Village) | Hommage A Zanzibar | Awesome Tapes From Africa | 2023-1989 Roger Bekono | Cameroon | Ye Wo Kombel | Roger Bekono | Awesome Tapes From Africa | 2023-1989