August 27, 2023: 100% recycled electro-voodoo-soul

Subtitle:

Program Type: Music

Featured Speakers/Commentators:

Contributor: Bill Lupoletti Contact Contributor

Summary: Amazigh banjo music from Morocco; Prince Fatty covers Richmond's own Lonnie Liston Smith; happy 32nd birthday to the Republic of Moldova; new Afrobeat by Eparapo; the 100% recycled electro-voodoo-soul of Nana Benz du Togo; more bikutsi guitars from Cameroon

Credits: Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.

Notes: Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year



Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Akli D | Algeria-France | Good Morning Tchétchénia | Ma Yela (Kabyle Mental) | Because | 2006

Hassan Wargui | Morocco | Izd Nkki | Izd Nkki - Single | self-released | 2023

Lounes Matoub | Algeria | Kumisaṛ | Tirgin | Triomphe Musique | 1982



Prince Fatty | England UK | Expansions (feat Shniece) | Expansions - Single | Lovedub Limited | 2023

Soothsayers | England UK | We're Not Leaving | We're Not Leaving - Single (7 inch) | Red Earth | 2011

Joe Dukie & DJ Fitchie | New Zealand | Midnight Marauders | Midnight Marauders - Single | The Drop | 2002



Cuibul | Moldova | Muzyka Letnea | Pomidor | Feelee | 1998

Ersatzmusika | Germany-Russia-Moldova-Estonia | Hey, Gangway! | Voice Letter | Asphalt Tango | 2007

Zdob și Zdub | Moldova | Omul Liliac | Omul Liliac - Single | MediaPro Music | 2018

O-Zone | Moldova | Dragostea Din Tei | DiscO-Zone | Cat Music | 2003

Zdob și Zdub | Moldova | Moldovenii S-au Născut | Basta Mafia! | MediaPro Music | 2011



Lagos Thugs | Nigeria | Innocent Blood (Let It Be Known) | Straight From The Decks Vol. 3 | Heavenly Sweetness | 2023-2021

Eparapo | England UK-Nigeria | Follow The Money (feat Dele Sosimi) | Take To The Streets | Wah Wah 45s | 2023



Nana Benz Du Togo | Togo | Tite | Ago | Komos | 2023

Nana Benz Du Togo | Togo | Danser | Ago | Komos | 2023

Roger Damawuzan | Togo-France | What Time Is It? | Seda | Hot Casa | 2022

Orchestre Poly-Rythmo De Cotonou | Benin | Gbeti Madjro | Cotonou Club | Strut | 2011



Gibraltar Drakus | Cameroon | Mekeya A Dzal (Retour A Village) | Hommage A Zanzibar | Awesome Tapes From Africa | 2023-1989

Roger Bekono | Cameroon | Ye Wo Kombel | Roger Bekono | Awesome Tapes From Africa | 2023-1989



