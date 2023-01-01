The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Latin Waves
Breaking Free, The Life and Times of Peter McLaren, Radical Educator
Weekly Program
Peter McLaren
Peter McLaren is the author and editor of over forty-five books and hundreds of scholarly articles and chapters. His writings have been translated into over 20 languages, he is Co-Director of the Paulo Freire Democratic Project and International Ambassador for Global Ethics and Social Justice.

Host Sylvia Richardson speaks to Peter about his new comic book “Breaking Free: The Life and Times of Peter McLaren, Radical Educator” and his inspirations in life, about changing society and the academy with radical love and how society needs to move beyond wage based labour.

Support Latin Waves by becoming a member for as little as $1 per month.

https://latinwavesmedia.com/wordpress/
Breaking Free, The Life and Times of Peter McLaren, Radical Educator Download Program Podcast
Breaking Free, The Life and Times of Peter McLaren, Radical Educator
00:28:21 1 Aug. 28, 2023
Vancouver Studios www.latinwavesmedia.com
