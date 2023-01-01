Summary: Peter McLaren is the author and editor of over forty-five books and hundreds of scholarly articles and chapters. His writings have been translated into over 20 languages, he is Co-Director of the Paulo Freire Democratic Project and International Ambassador for Global Ethics and Social Justice.



Host Sylvia Richardson speaks to Peter about his new comic book “Breaking Free: The Life and Times of Peter McLaren, Radical Educator” and his inspirations in life, about changing society and the academy with radical love and how society needs to move beyond wage based labour.



