Take a “Gay American Road Trip” to 1981; Brazil’s top court outlaws anti-queer hate speech, Germany’s Cabinet advances a gender self-identification bill, a Lebanese crackdown includes a drag show invasion and a board game ban, four are arrested under Uganda’s “Kill the Gays” law, police raid “suspected” queer venues in Ethiopia, U.S. federal appeals courts stall an Idaho trans sports ban but allow Alabama’s ban on trans youth healthcare, and bi runner Sha’Carri Richardson sprints into the record books. Those stories and more this week when you discover "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. NewsWrap reported this week by John Dyer V & Tanya Kane-Parry and produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: Brian DeShazor. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: The Stylistics; The Tom Robinson Band; Charlie Murphy.
In our 35th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ information and fun! * * * * * P L E A S E ! * * * * * $350 for our 35 YEARS? How about $35? Now more than ever, your financial support of our charitable nonprofit will help keep us in ears around the world! (and we’ll acknowledge your 3-digits-or-more gift on the air if you wish.) By check: Overnight Productions, (Inc.) / This Way Out P.O. Box 1065, Los Angeles, CA 90078 USA Online: This Way Out DONATE [www.thiswayout.org] Thank you Know anyone with a car to donate? https://careasy.org/nonprofit/this-way-out