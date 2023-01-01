Understanding Vaccines - ACTUAL show

Subtitle: The Children's Hour is Kids Public Radio

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Newberry Honor winning author of A Vaccine is Like A Memory, Dr. Rajani Larocca, Dr. Georgia Peacock from the Center for Disease Control, Dr. Richard Corsi, Kids Crew and Katie Stone

Contributor: Katie Stone

Summary: This time on The Children's Hour, we wanted to understand vaccines. First we learn how they work within our bodies from Newberry Honor winning author Dr. Rajani Larocca. Her new book A Vaccine Is Like A Memory illustrates the history and science behind vaccinations.



The Kids Crew also talks with Center for Disease Controls Dr. Georgina Peacock about the US vaccine schedule, and whats up with the COVID vaccine. The Kids Crew ask about tracking COVID 19 in 2023, and how the CDC is preparing for the next pandemic.



Then we meet Dr. Richard Corsi who helped pioneer the Corsi/Rosenthal Do-it-Yourself box air purifier designed to make it easy for schools to clean the air. Find the full instructions posted at https://cleanaircrew.org/box-fan-filters.



This episode was recorded at the Outpost Performance Space in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and at the Sunspot Solar Studio also in Albuquerque. Christina Stella is our Senior Producer, Katie Stone is our Executive Producer.



Katie Stone, Executive Producer

Christina Stella, Senior Producer



