Notes: Who did it better

@foundersbrewing @BellsBrewery #beer #beervarietypack #vinylrecords #podcast #radioshow



Co hosts : Good ol Boy Dave, Good ol Boy Drew, Good ol Boy Sparky, Good ol Boy Kendall, and Good ol Gal Julieanna

SUDS Episode – I think we did it better, or they did, or it was never good. It’s one of those conversations you have about tons of stupid stuff, including beer. Some comparison discussions on who made the variety pack of beer. A vinyl record that is full of piss? Yes, order yours now as agents are standing by. We taste and rate the following beer from 1-5:

The following beers were from the Founders All Day Variety Pack. Founders Brewing Company, Grand Rapids, MI

8:25 All Day session IPA 4.7% ABV SUDS-4

10:38 All Day Crimson Sky- Session Red IPA brewed with Azacca, Mosaic, Centennial, and Chinook hops. 4.7% ABV SUDS-4

14:37 All Day Haze session Hazy IPA – brewed with brewed with Citra, Simcoe, and Amarillo hops, oats and wheat. 4.9% ABV SUDS-3

17:51 All Day West Coast session West-Coast Style IPA – 4.7% ABV SUDS-2

Overall, the Founders All Day Variety Pack rating – SUDS-4



The following beers were from the Bell’s Hearted IPA Variety Pack. Bell’s Brewery, Comstock, MI

27:01 Two-Hearted IPA- brewed with 100% Centennial hops. 7% ABV – SUDS-5

31:21 Big Hearted IPA – Imperial IPA 9.5% ABV SUDS-3

36:48 Hazy Hearted IPA – 7.5% ABV – SUDS-3

40:44 Change of Heart Experimental Cold IPA - 6.8% ABV SUDS-4

Overall, the Bell’s Hearted IPA Variety Pack rating – SUDS-4

43:25 BONUS BEER Light Hearted Ale session IPA with Centennial and Galaxy hops – 3.7% ABV SUDS-4

We determined that the Bell’s variety pack was the overall winner for us.



info@sipssudsandsmokes.com

X- @sipssudssmokes IG/FB - @sipssudsandsmokes

Sips, Suds, & Smokes® is produced by One Tan Hand Productions using the power of beer, whiskey, and golf.

Available on Apple & Google Podcasts, Spotify, Podbean, and nearly anywhere you can find a podcast.

Check out Good ol Boy Dave on 60 Second Reviews

https://www.instagram.com/goodoleboydave/



Enjoying that cool new Outro Music, it’s from Woods & Whitehead – Back Roads

Download your copy here:

https://amzn.to/2Xblorc

The easiest way to find this award winning podcast on your phone is ask Alexa, Siri or Google, “Play Podcast , Sips, Suds, & Smokes”

