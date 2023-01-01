The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Sips, Suds, & Smokes
Best beer variety pack shootout
Weekly Program
 One Tan Hand Productions  Contact Contributor
SUDS Episode – I think we did it better, or they did, or it was never good. It’s one of those conversations you have about tons of stupid stuff, including beer. Some comparison discussions on who made the variety pack of beer. A vinyl record that is full of piss? Yes, order yours now as agents are standing by.
Credits:
TITLE: Maxwell Swing
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx

TITLE: Flapperjack
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx

TITLE: Back Roads
PERFORMED BY: Woods & Whitehead
COMPOSED BY: Terry Whitehead
PUBLISHED BY: Terry Whitehead
COURTESY OF: Terry Whitehead
Post production services : Pro Podcast Solutions
Advertising sales: Contact us directly
Content hosting services: Earshot, Radio4All, PodBean, aCast
Who did it better
@foundersbrewing @BellsBrewery #beer #beervarietypack #vinylrecords #podcast #radioshow

Co hosts : Good ol Boy Dave, Good ol Boy Drew, Good ol Boy Sparky, Good ol Boy Kendall, and Good ol Gal Julieanna
SUDS Episode – I think we did it better, or they did, or it was never good. It’s one of those conversations you have about tons of stupid stuff, including beer. Some comparison discussions on who made the variety pack of beer. A vinyl record that is full of piss? Yes, order yours now as agents are standing by. We taste and rate the following beer from 1-5:
The following beers were from the Founders All Day Variety Pack. Founders Brewing Company, Grand Rapids, MI
8:25 All Day session IPA 4.7% ABV SUDS-4
10:38 All Day Crimson Sky- Session Red IPA brewed with Azacca, Mosaic, Centennial, and Chinook hops. 4.7% ABV SUDS-4
14:37 All Day Haze session Hazy IPA – brewed with brewed with Citra, Simcoe, and Amarillo hops, oats and wheat. 4.9% ABV SUDS-3
17:51 All Day West Coast session West-Coast Style IPA – 4.7% ABV SUDS-2
Overall, the Founders All Day Variety Pack rating – SUDS-4

The following beers were from the Bell’s Hearted IPA Variety Pack. Bell’s Brewery, Comstock, MI
27:01 Two-Hearted IPA- brewed with 100% Centennial hops. 7% ABV – SUDS-5
31:21 Big Hearted IPA – Imperial IPA 9.5% ABV SUDS-3
36:48 Hazy Hearted IPA – 7.5% ABV – SUDS-3
40:44 Change of Heart Experimental Cold IPA - 6.8% ABV SUDS-4
Overall, the Bell’s Hearted IPA Variety Pack rating – SUDS-4
43:25 BONUS BEER Light Hearted Ale session IPA with Centennial and Galaxy hops – 3.7% ABV SUDS-4
We determined that the Bell’s variety pack was the overall winner for us.

info@sipssudsandsmokes.com
X- @sipssudssmokes IG/FB - @sipssudsandsmokes
Sips, Suds, & Smokes® is produced by One Tan Hand Productions using the power of beer, whiskey, and golf.
Available on Apple & Google Podcasts, Spotify, Podbean, and nearly anywhere you can find a podcast.
Check out Good ol Boy Dave on 60 Second Reviews
https://www.instagram.com/goodoleboydave/

Enjoying that cool new Outro Music, it’s from Woods & Whitehead – Back Roads
Download your copy here:
https://amzn.to/2Xblorc
The easiest way to find this award winning podcast on your phone is ask Alexa, Siri or Google, “Play Podcast , Sips, Suds, & Smokes”

Episode 531 Download Program Podcast
Radio MP3 with Music Beds
00:52:29 1 Aug. 29, 2023
Nashville,TN
  View Script
    
 00:52:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
Episode 531 Download Program Podcast
Radio MP3 with Music Beds
00:52:29 1 Aug. 29, 2023
Nashville,TN
  View Script
    
 00:00:29  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 