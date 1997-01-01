This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak to environmental reporter Neel Dhanesha of Heatmap to learn about his new media startup, discuss the landmark climate case Held v. Montana and take a look at the lesser prairie chicken and why the plight of this dancing bird is no laughing matter.
Track: King Cobra Artist: The Budos Band Album: The Budos Band II Label: Bandcamp Year: 2007
Track: You Shook Me All Night Long Artist: Bing Ji Ling Album: Rewind! Vol. 3 Label: Bandcamp Year: 2004
Track: American Tune Artist: Paul Simon Album: There Goes Rhymin' Simon Label: Columbia Year: 1973