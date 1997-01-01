The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Neel Dhanesha
This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak to environmental reporter Neel Dhanesha of Heatmap to learn about his new media startup, discuss the landmark climate case Held v. Montana and take a look at the lesser prairie chicken and why the plight of this dancing bird is no laughing matter.

Track: King Cobra
Artist: The Budos Band
Album: The Budos Band II
Label: Bandcamp
Year: 2007

Track: You Shook Me All Night Long
Artist: Bing Ji Ling
Album: Rewind! Vol. 3
Label: Bandcamp
Year: 2004

Track: American Tune
Artist: Paul Simon
Album: There Goes Rhymin' Simon
Label: Columbia
Year: 1973

Track: Karma Police
Artist: Radiohead
Album: OK Computer
Label: Capitol
Year: 1997

00:29:00 1 Aug. 29, 2023
San Francisco
