Summary: Sandra Farias has followed events in Argentina closely over the years and paints a dark picture of the dangerous forces that are now at play in Argentina. A Bolsanaro/Trump type of political demagogue has come to the fore, and there is the real possibility he might win the presidential election scheduled for October the 22nd. What might happen next should concern us all, especially those who remember the time of oppression and disappearances under the Generals.