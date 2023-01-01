The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
Bob Avakian, EXPLOITATION: What It Is & How To Put An End To It; "Woke" Lunacy vs Real Revolution; Fascist Anti-LGBTQ Rally in Los Angeles and Counter Protest, including the LA Revolution Club
Weekly Program
Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party, the RevComs); Rafael Kadaris (“Woke” Lunacy v. Real Revolution Tour); Noche Diaz (Revolution Club)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
EXPLOITATION: What It Is & How To Put An End To It (by Bob Avakian, narrated by The RNL Show Team). Bob Avakian answers the question, You've said the U.S. is an empire built on slavery and world-wide plunder. Did you always have this view of America? "Woke" Lunacy vs Real Revolution tour: Rafael Kadaris on objective reality, individual experience, empathy, and getting to the root. Plus, fascist anti-LGBTQ rally in LA, counter protest and the need for revolution.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer
00:58:00 1 Aug. 30, 2023
