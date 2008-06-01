One of the major battle grounds in the struggle to resist Israeli occupation and apartheid is in US colleges and universities. The rapidly growing activism on campuses across the country is meeting fierce opposition from university administrators pushed by wealthy alumni donors.
Today we examine two such battles: (1) the attacks on Fatima Mohammed for her pro-Palestinian speech at the CUNY Law School graduation last May; and (2) the lengthy assault on Palestinian Student Senate President Ahmad Daraldik at Florida State University. We hear coverage of these battles by The Electronic Intifada podcast.
This Week in Palestine 8-27-2023
