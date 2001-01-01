Sonic café, Black Flamingo, that’s The Wombats from 2018. So welcome to our little radio café on the Oregon coast, I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 353. With the rise of Tik Tok, Twitter and the like our attention spans just keep getting shorter. We want to be entertained, but please get to the punch line quicker. Well this time the Sonic Café does that as we present a whole batch of quick comedic take in a thing we’re calling Comedy Shorts. Listen for Robert Mac, Ralph Barbossa, Jim Gaffigan and many more. Our music mix pulled from the last 53 years and includes tunes from Todd Rundgren featuring the amazing Bettye LaVette, Alice Merton, Robert Plant, Primus, Glass Animals, Train and more. Just past the bottom of the hour we’ll spin up Persuasion, a great Santana track from 1969. So grab a seat and come along for the ride as the Sonic Café get’s to the punch line quickly with Comedy Shorts. Here’s the Allman Brother’s with a Dickey Betts tune about leaving the past and starting over again. From 1994 this is No One To Run With, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Black Flamingo Artist: The Wombats LP: Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life Yr: 2018 Song 2: No One To Run With Artist: Allman Brothers LP: Where It All Begins Yr: 1994 Song 3: Kardashians Artist: Robert Mac LP: Yr: Song 4: Naked & Afraid Artist: Todd Rundgren Feat. Bettye LaVette LP: White Knight Yr. 2017 Song 5: Target Artist: Ralph Barbosa LP: Yr: Song 6: Future Artist: Alice Merton LP: S.I.D.E.S. Yr: 2022 Song 7: Alzheimers Artist: Anthony Jeselnik LP: Year: Song 8: 29 Palms Artist: Robert Plant LP: Digging Deep : Subterranea Yr: 2020 Song 9: The Scheme Artist: Primus LP: The Desaturating Seven Yr: 2017 Song 10: Persuasion Artist: Santana LP: Greatest Hits Yr: 1969 Song 11: Einstein's Chauffeur Artist: LP: Yr: Song 12: Agnes Artist: Glass Animals LP: How To Be A Human Being Yr: 2016 Song 13: Something More Artist: Train LP: Drops Of Jupiter Yr: 2001 Song 14: You Stole This Land Artist: Jim Gaffigan LP: Yr: Song 15: Road To Nowhere Artist: Talking Heads LP: Little Creatures Yr: 1985 Song 16: When Your Name Is a Verb Artist: LP: Yr: Song 17: I've Got You Surrounded (With My Love) Artist: Jack White LP: Entering Heaven Alive Yr: 2022 Song 18: Uncle Jam Artist: Ten Years After LP: A Space In Time Yr: 1971 Song 19: Damaged People Artist: Sam Morrell LP: Yr:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode.