The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Comedy Shorts
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Sonic café, Black Flamingo, that’s The Wombats from 2018. So welcome to our little radio café on the Oregon coast, I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 353. With the rise of Tik Tok, Twitter and the like our attention spans just keep getting shorter. We want to be entertained, but please get to the punch line quicker. Well this time the Sonic Café does that as we present a whole batch of quick comedic take in a thing we’re calling Comedy Shorts. Listen for Robert Mac, Ralph Barbossa, Jim Gaffigan and many more. Our music mix pulled from the last 53 years and includes tunes from Todd Rundgren featuring the amazing Bettye LaVette, Alice Merton, Robert Plant, Primus, Glass Animals, Train and more. Just past the bottom of the hour we’ll spin up Persuasion, a great Santana track from 1969. So grab a seat and come along for the ride as the Sonic Café get’s to the punch line quickly with Comedy Shorts. Here’s the Allman Brother’s with a Dickey Betts tune about leaving the past and starting over again. From 1994 this is No One To Run With, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Black Flamingo
Artist: The Wombats
LP: Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life
Yr: 2018
Song 2: No One To Run With
Artist: Allman Brothers
LP: Where It All Begins
Yr: 1994
Song 3: Kardashians
Artist: Robert Mac
LP:
Yr:
Song 4: Naked & Afraid
Artist: Todd Rundgren Feat. Bettye LaVette
LP: White Knight
Yr. 2017
Song 5: Target
Artist: Ralph Barbosa
LP:
Yr:
Song 6: Future
Artist: Alice Merton
LP: S.I.D.E.S.
Yr: 2022
Song 7: Alzheimers
Artist: Anthony Jeselnik
LP:
Year:
Song 8: 29 Palms
Artist: Robert Plant
LP: Digging Deep : Subterranea
Yr: 2020
Song 9: The Scheme
Artist: Primus
LP: The Desaturating Seven
Yr: 2017
Song 10: Persuasion
Artist: Santana
LP: Greatest Hits
Yr: 1969
Song 11: Einstein's Chauffeur
Artist:
LP:
Yr:
Song 12: Agnes
Artist: Glass Animals
LP: How To Be A Human Being
Yr: 2016
Song 13: Something More
Artist: Train
LP: Drops Of Jupiter
Yr: 2001
Song 14: You Stole This Land
Artist: Jim Gaffigan
LP:
Yr:
Song 15: Road To Nowhere
Artist: Talking Heads
LP: Little Creatures
Yr: 1985
Song 16: When Your Name Is a Verb
Artist:
LP:
Yr:
Song 17: I've Got You Surrounded (With My Love)
Artist: Jack White
LP: Entering Heaven Alive
Yr: 2022
Song 18: Uncle Jam
Artist: Ten Years After
LP: A Space In Time
Yr: 1971
Song 19: Damaged People
Artist: Sam Morrell
LP:
Yr:
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Aug. 31, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
 