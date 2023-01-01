Summary: Journalist Marianne Klowak explains in an hour long interview for the National Citizens Inquiry: Canada's Response to COVID-19. Listeners and viewers were let down by the CBC's refusal to air their own stories during her broadcasts. And she was never allowed to interview experts who, because they did not agree with the standard COVID-19 narrative, (not unlike the people interviewed on this show) were not considered experts and were even referred to as “anti-vaxxers” and “disinformation artists.” It is the distinct pleasure on this edition of the Global Research News Hour to play a slightly edited version (due to length) of her testimony to the National Citizens Inquiry



