Notes: This week's show features stories from France 24, Radio Deutsche-Welle, Cuba, and NHK Japan.

From FRANCE- Air pollution in China has fallen 42% in the past ten years, a result of reduced coal burning and vehicle restrictions. So far the US has committed $113 billion in assistance to Ukraine, despite the majority of US citizens being opposed to further spending. The UN military is pulling out of Mali at the insistence of the new ruling military junta



From GERMANY- In Gabon the military seized power immediately after the re-election of president Ali Bongo, bringing to 8 the number of African countries who have experienced a coup since 2020- what is the common thread in these upheavals? Drones from Ukraine continue to attack Russian territory.



From CUBA- Brazilian President Lula da Silva declared that the expansion of the BRICS economic group from 5 nations to 11, saying that it will have more power than the G-7. The Chilean government has launched a national search plan for those disappeared during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, which began on September 11, 1973. In Haiti at least 7 protestors were gunned down by gangs.



From JAPAN- The Japanese government says it will support its fisheries in the face of China and other countries refusing to import products due to the ongoing dumping of radioactive waste water into the Pacific Ocean- US Ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel, declared the fish to be safe to eat. China condemned a new US military aid package to Taiwan. The US has approved the sale of long-range missiles to Japan. At the UN, Tuesday was the international day against testing nuclear weapons. A group of Japanese companies are developing non-petroleum based drink bottles.



"It is not enough for journalists to see themselves as mere messengers without understanding the hidden agendas of the message and the myths that surround it."

--John Pilger



