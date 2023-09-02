The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Action/Event
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Exploring the many facets of afro-futurism with spins from Kampala's Faizal Mostrixx, South Africa's Bokani Dyer and Saharan Tuaregs Khalab & M'berra Ensemble. A soulful debut from Whistler's Ethiopian-Canadian Zada, new Navaris with Bill Laswell and Nortec Noir from Espectro Caudillo. Embracing tradition and leading it into tomorrow. That's World Beat Canada!
Calcopyrite Communications
Espectro Caudilo - El Temible Grupo Jaguar
Nevaris/ Bill Laswell - Lockatronic
Alex Cuba - Hablando X Hablar (feat. Cimafunk) CANCON
Zada - Atlantic Times CANCON
Faizal Mostrixx - Mutations
Bokani Dyer - Move On
The Flowers Of Hell - Calling Occupants Of Interplanetary Craft
Jewdyssee - Zol Zayn Mit Mazel
Curumin - Treme Terra
Astrocolor - Go To The Beach CANCON INST
Khalab & M'berra Ensemble - The Western Guys
Loyal Lobos - Whatever It Is
Digging Roots - Skoden CANCON
SoulTune Allstars - Drop It INST

59:50

World Beat Canada Radio September 2 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:59:50 1 Aug. 29, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:50  128Kbps mp3
Download File...
 