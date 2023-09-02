Summary: Exploring the many facets of afro-futurism with spins from Kampala's Faizal Mostrixx, South Africa's Bokani Dyer and Saharan Tuaregs Khalab & M'berra Ensemble. A soulful debut from Whistler's Ethiopian-Canadian Zada, new Navaris with Bill Laswell and Nortec Noir from Espectro Caudillo. Embracing tradition and leading it into tomorrow. That's World Beat Canada!