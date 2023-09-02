Exploring the many facets of afro-futurism with spins from Kampala's Faizal Mostrixx, South Africa's Bokani Dyer and Saharan Tuaregs Khalab & M'berra Ensemble. A soulful debut from Whistler's Ethiopian-Canadian Zada, new Navaris with Bill Laswell and Nortec Noir from Espectro Caudillo. Embracing tradition and leading it into tomorrow. That's World Beat Canada!
Calcopyrite Communications
Espectro Caudilo - El Temible Grupo Jaguar Nevaris/ Bill Laswell - Lockatronic Alex Cuba - Hablando X Hablar (feat. Cimafunk) CANCON Zada - Atlantic Times CANCON Faizal Mostrixx - Mutations Bokani Dyer - Move On The Flowers Of Hell - Calling Occupants Of Interplanetary Craft Jewdyssee - Zol Zayn Mit Mazel Curumin - Treme Terra Astrocolor - Go To The Beach CANCON INST Khalab & M'berra Ensemble - The Western Guys Loyal Lobos - Whatever It Is Digging Roots - Skoden CANCON SoulTune Allstars - Drop It INST