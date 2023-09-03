Summary: Join us for a Celt n A Twist road trip. The ride - a Vincent Black Lightning 1952, a burn down an Unapproved Road with Lunasa, a cruise around Stanley Park with Aoife O'Donovan, we even take a spin on a mechanical bull with Gaelic Storm. Hold onto your hat. Dropkick Murphys aren't leaving without it. For 20 years you got yer Celt In A Twist!