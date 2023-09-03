Join us for a Celt n A Twist road trip. The ride - a Vincent Black Lightning 1952, a burn down an Unapproved Road with Lunasa, a cruise around Stanley Park with Aoife O'Donovan, we even take a spin on a mechanical bull with Gaelic Storm. Hold onto your hat. Dropkick Murphys aren't leaving without it. For 20 years you got yer Celt In A Twist!
Ewan Robertson - Vincent Black Lightning Yoko Pwno - The Old Lightbulb INST Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy - The Case Of The Mysterious Squabby Quash INST CANCON The Mahones - When Ye Go Away CANCON The Rumjacks - Rhythm Of Her Name Dropkick Murphys - I Had A Hat Talisk - Storm INST Aoife O'Donovan - Stanley Park La Bastringue - L Grande Gigue Simple INST Lunasa - Unapproved Road INST Kate Rusby - I Wish Celtic Kitchen Party - Big Break CANCON Gaelic Storm - The Mechanical Bull INST Manran - Tilldh Mi Shooglenifty - The Eccentric INST