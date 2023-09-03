The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Join us for a Celt n A Twist road trip. The ride - a Vincent Black Lightning 1952, a burn down an Unapproved Road with Lunasa, a cruise around Stanley Park with Aoife O'Donovan, we even take a spin on a mechanical bull with Gaelic Storm. Hold onto your hat. Dropkick Murphys aren't leaving without it. For 20 years you got yer Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Ewan Robertson - Vincent Black Lightning
Yoko Pwno - The Old Lightbulb INST
Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy - The Case Of The Mysterious Squabby Quash INST CANCON
The Mahones - When Ye Go Away CANCON
The Rumjacks - Rhythm Of Her Name
Dropkick Murphys - I Had A Hat
Talisk - Storm INST
Aoife O'Donovan - Stanley Park
La Bastringue - L Grande Gigue Simple INST
Lunasa - Unapproved Road INST
Kate Rusby - I Wish
Celtic Kitchen Party - Big Break CANCON
Gaelic Storm - The Mechanical Bull INST
Manran - Tilldh Mi
Shooglenifty - The Eccentric INST

59:34

Celt In A Twist September 3 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:59:34 1 Aug. 29, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:34  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 