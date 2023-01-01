The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Global Research News Hour
Global Research News Hour Summer 2023 Part Two
Weekly Program
Michael Welch, Eliana Carlin Ronquillo, Ben Norton, Yves Engler, Kirsten Francescone.
 The Pauly Show  Contact Contributor
This episode of the Global Research News Hour is a panel discussion made of several individuals talking about some of the other factors in Castillo’s removal and the subsequent uprising of people in the streets. It was produced by the Canadian Foreign Policy Institute in February and featured Peruvian political scientist Eliana Carlin Ronquillo, Journalist Ben Norton, author and activist Yves Engler and Professor of International Development Studies Kirsten Francescone.
Audio courtesy of the Canadian Foreign Policy Institute
Music: Shifting Sands by Purple Planet Music (Purple-Planet.com)

Download Program Podcast
00:59:00 1 Sept. 1, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:59:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 