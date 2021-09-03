The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Thunderbolt
Get Set for the Great Reset*
Weekly Program
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
This week’s radio show features everything from a penis museum to the end of our freedom as we know it.

You never know where the next Thunderbolt will strike, so listen with all due cautious…
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume

*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on September 3rd, 2021

Part 1:

Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00—00:49

TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:48—02:35

Phallological Studies
Music: Grant Geissman — Shawn Lane
02:35—12:42

Hopeful Notes
Music: Mike Oldfield (2X)
12:41—14:43

The Thunderbolt Does It Again!
Music: Youn Sun Nah
14:42—17:54

Get Set for the Great Reset
Music: Dies Irae / Epic Symphonic Rock — Capsule — Radio Soulwax
17:54—26:48

Part 2:

Disclaimer
26:48—27:13

Hero for a Price
Music: Gene Krupa
27:11—29:38

Resistance Advice
Music: Trillian Green
29:37—32:40

To Be? Or Not To Be?
Music: Jennifer Batten
32:39—37:40

Music Intro
37:40—37:53

Karzai Talk 6
by Harry Shearer
37:51—43:50

Meanwhile in Afghanistan
by David Rovics
43:49—47:53

Why Don't They Play You On The Radio?
by David Rovics
47:50—51:34

Behind the Barricades
by David Rovics
51:33—53:28

Credits
53:19—54:00

‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO & Patreon Only:

Intro
0:00—0:13

Who Will Tell the People?
by David Rovics
0:13—6:00

Credits
5:51—5:58

TBR 230901 - Get Set for the Great Reset* Download Program Podcast
Regular Program
00:54:00 1 Aug. 31, 2023
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:54:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 12 Download File...
TBR 230901 - Bonus 6 Download Program Podcast
Bonus 6
00:06:00 1 Aug. 31, 2023
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:06:00  128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo		 14 Download File...
 