Program Information
TBR 230901 - Get Set for the Great Reset*
Series:
The Thunderbolt
Subtitle:
Get Set for the Great Reset*
Program Type:
Weekly Program
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
Dana
Contributor:
Dancing Angel Media
Contact Contributor
Summary:
This week’s radio show features everything from a penis museum to the end of our freedom as we know it.
You never know where the next Thunderbolt will strike, so listen with all due cautious…
Credits:
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.
You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/
You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt
The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
Notes:
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume
*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on September 3rd, 2021
———————————————————
Part 1:
Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00—00:49
TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:48—02:35
Phallological Studies
Music: Grant Geissman — Shawn Lane
02:35—12:42
Hopeful Notes
Music: Mike Oldfield (2X)
12:41—14:43
The Thunderbolt Does It Again!
Music: Youn Sun Nah
14:42—17:54
Get Set for the Great Reset
Music: Dies Irae / Epic Symphonic Rock — Capsule — Radio Soulwax
17:54—26:48
———————————————————
Part 2:
Disclaimer
26:48—27:13
Hero for a Price
Music: Gene Krupa
27:11—29:38
Resistance Advice
Music: Trillian Green
29:37—32:40
To Be? Or Not To Be?
Music: Jennifer Batten
32:39—37:40
———————————————————
Music Intro
37:40—37:53
Karzai Talk 6
by Harry Shearer
37:51—43:50
Meanwhile in Afghanistan
by David Rovics
43:49—47:53
Why Don't They Play You On The Radio?
by David Rovics
47:50—51:34
Behind the Barricades
by David Rovics
51:33—53:28
Credits
53:19—54:00
———————————————————
‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO & Patreon Only:
Intro
0:00—0:13
Who Will Tell the People?
by David Rovics
0:13—6:00
Credits
5:51—5:58
Version 1:
TBR 230901 - Get Set for the Great Reset*
Description:
Regular Program
Length (hh:mm:ss):
00:54:00
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
Aug. 31, 2023
Location Recorded:
Olympia, WA
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
00:54:00
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
12
Version 2:
TBR 230901 - Bonus 6
Description:
Bonus 6
Length (hh:mm:ss):
00:06:00
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
Aug. 31, 2023
Location Recorded:
Olympia, WA
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
00:06:00
128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo
14
