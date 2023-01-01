Notes:

#1 - Complete 3hr 15min show - [right click to download]

Full interviews with...

#2 - Jay Abrahams Wetland Ecosystem Treatment Biologic Design 00:20:00

#3 - Miles Irving The Foraher Handbook foof from here 00:13:00

#4 - Dai Davies 1997 head of royal protection Met Chief Super Mason on Diana death 00:13:00

#5 - Conspiracy Classics 6 John Morgan on Princess Diana assassination by MI6 & Sherard Cowper Coles 00:45:00

#6 - Ken Livingstone behind ULEZ expansion left v media 00:11:00

#7 - Tucker Carlson with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán 00:30:00

#8 - How Israel automated occupation in Hebron The Listening Post Al Jazeera - 00:25:00

#9 - duplicate of #8 above

#10 - Stephen Flowers Nazis SS & Germany's Brotherhood of Saturn Fire and Ice (1994) The Occult in National Socialism - 01:00:00

#11 - Dr Chris Busby Tritium Fukushima Neutrons Risk Model Climate Change - 00:36:00