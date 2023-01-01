Summary: Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, on this show we welcome back from New Mexico, singer, songwriter and Hip Hop performer, G Precious is in the house. Her new album is out entitled “Life.” New hip hop beats from the Ohkay Owingeh Nation. Read all about her on our website at https://www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/g-precious.



G Precious, Blue Flamez, Shawnee, Jessica Hernandez and the Deltas, Sultan Of String, Juan Carlos Medrano, Morgan Toney, Emma Stevens, Rayos Laser, Daniela Spalla, iskwe, Nina Hagen, 1915, Auroara Leigh, Hannah Burge, Chantil Dukart, Amanda Rheaume, MATCITIM, Sinematic, Injunity, Logan Staats, Carsen Gray, Hataalii, Jim Jacobs, The City Lines, The Spiritual Warriors, Low Budget Rock Star, Midnight Sparrows, Pretendians Band, Johnny Ray Jones, Murray Porter and much much more.



