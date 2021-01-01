The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
On Backbeat this week Fats Domino revives a Gene Austin song, we'll be serenaded by the Governor of Texas and some inmates of the Tennessee State Prison we'll hear some Mississauga rockabilly from Larry Lee
Artist - Title Year
Lefty Frizzell - Shine, Shave, Shower 1951
Cab Calloway & His Orchestra - Old Yazoo 1934
Fats Domino - My Blue Heaven 1956
Piano Red - Hey, Good Lookin' 1951
Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee - Walk On 1965
The Mills Brothers - Jeepers Creepers 1938
Blue Moon Marquee - Smoke Rings For My Rider 2021
Miriam Makeba - Carnival 1962
W Lee O'Daniel & His Hillbilly Boys - There'll Be Some Changes Made 1937
Willie McTell - Little Delia 1949
Crossroads Quartet - I've Heard Of A City 1955
Marion Williams & The Stars of Faith - I'll Have A New Body 1963
Mercy Dee - Dark Muddy Bottom 1953
Robert Gordon - Drivin' Wheel 1981
Evelyn Freeman - Didn't It Rain 1962
The Prisonaires - Just Walking In The Rain 1953
The Videos - Trickle Trickle 1958
Larry Lee And The Leesures - Tonight Josephine 1962
Big Maybelle - Jim 1957
Ronnie Hawkins - Thirty Days 1958
Mugsy Spanier And His Ragtime Band - Dipper Mouth Blues 1939

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Sept. 3, 2023
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 6 Download File...
 