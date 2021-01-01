On Backbeat this week Fats Domino revives a Gene Austin song, we'll be serenaded by the Governor of Texas and some inmates of the Tennessee State Prison we'll hear some Mississauga rockabilly from Larry Lee
Artist - Title Year Lefty Frizzell - Shine, Shave, Shower 1951 Cab Calloway & His Orchestra - Old Yazoo 1934 Fats Domino - My Blue Heaven 1956 Piano Red - Hey, Good Lookin' 1951 Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee - Walk On 1965 The Mills Brothers - Jeepers Creepers 1938 Blue Moon Marquee - Smoke Rings For My Rider 2021 Miriam Makeba - Carnival 1962 W Lee O'Daniel & His Hillbilly Boys - There'll Be Some Changes Made 1937 Willie McTell - Little Delia 1949 Crossroads Quartet - I've Heard Of A City 1955 Marion Williams & The Stars of Faith - I'll Have A New Body 1963 Mercy Dee - Dark Muddy Bottom 1953 Robert Gordon - Drivin' Wheel 1981 Evelyn Freeman - Didn't It Rain 1962 The Prisonaires - Just Walking In The Rain 1953 The Videos - Trickle Trickle 1958 Larry Lee And The Leesures - Tonight Josephine 1962 Big Maybelle - Jim 1957 Ronnie Hawkins - Thirty Days 1958 Mugsy Spanier And His Ragtime Band - Dipper Mouth Blues 1939