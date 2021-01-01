Notes: Artist - Title Year

Lefty Frizzell - Shine, Shave, Shower 1951

Cab Calloway & His Orchestra - Old Yazoo 1934

Fats Domino - My Blue Heaven 1956

Piano Red - Hey, Good Lookin' 1951

Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee - Walk On 1965

The Mills Brothers - Jeepers Creepers 1938

Blue Moon Marquee - Smoke Rings For My Rider 2021

Miriam Makeba - Carnival 1962

W Lee O'Daniel & His Hillbilly Boys - There'll Be Some Changes Made 1937

Willie McTell - Little Delia 1949

Crossroads Quartet - I've Heard Of A City 1955

Marion Williams & The Stars of Faith - I'll Have A New Body 1963

Mercy Dee - Dark Muddy Bottom 1953

Robert Gordon - Drivin' Wheel 1981

Evelyn Freeman - Didn't It Rain 1962

The Prisonaires - Just Walking In The Rain 1953

The Videos - Trickle Trickle 1958

Larry Lee And The Leesures - Tonight Josephine 1962

Big Maybelle - Jim 1957

Ronnie Hawkins - Thirty Days 1958

Mugsy Spanier And His Ragtime Band - Dipper Mouth Blues 1939