Class War Battlefield Podcast
Commentary
Vphiamer Adis Ogaarwa (Host)
 Mahoka Mwako Asili Temple  Contact Contributor
Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2023.18.00
Published on September 3rd, 2023
Social Security, what it is, why we don't understand it and How society is sort of shaped by it

With Clips from FDR Library, The Majority Report, David Hoffman, Thom Hartmann Show & Retro Report

Social Security is not just a governmental program, it is a deeply engrain need for any community’s survival and longevity. Wait did you understand the implications of that sentence? Social security is a need, which means it is hidden in the ethereal portion invisible to the community; this means as a governmental program Social Security is this ethereal portion made manifest through human intention, will and grit. How important is this revelation? Very much! The structures we call institutions are, metaphysically speaking, supposed to mirror needs created by our spiritual selves; thus enabling the truest portion in our Being (our Soul) to shine through, creating not only a better singular entity but through the mass effect from their success, a better community and a better country. The more this fails to take shape, the more depressed the individual will become, the more repressed the Soul will become and sooner or later the severance from the external world of the two will result in blind wondering of the once promising Being. Keep this in mind as you listen to today’s episode.
Music Used in the opening, Curtis Mayfield’s Think, Brandy’s The Definition and Marvin Gaye’s Inner City Blues

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact me at vphiamer.adis.ogaarwa@outlook.com
Follow me on Facebook @ClassWarBattlefieldPodcast, on Twitter @VphiamerAdisOgaarwa

